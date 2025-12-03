Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Centre on Wednesday removed the mandatory pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile phones for the manufacturers. 

In a press release, the Ministry of Communication said, "The Government with an intent to provide access to cyber security to all citizens had mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world...Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre- installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers." 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Opinion
