BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Which 1.5GB Per Day Plan Is Actually Worth Your Money?

BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi all offer 1.5GB per day data, but the experience differs. This guide compares cost, speed and coverage to help users choose the right plan.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 1.5GB per day recharge plan is still the safest and most popular choice for Indian mobile users. It covers calling, messaging, social media, short videos, and daily browsing without stress. Almost every major telecom operator offers this same data limit, but the real experience is different. Price, network reach, speed, and extra benefits matter more than just numbers. 

Some plans focus on saving money, while others focus on smoother internet and better coverage. This simple comparison helps you understand which 1.5GB per day plan actually suits your daily usage.

BSNL 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

BSNL offers a Rs 141 plan with 1.5GB data per day for 30 days. It includes unlimited local and STD calls and 200 SMS. This plan is not available in the Mumbai circle.

This is the cheapest 1.5GB per day recharge plan in India right now. It suits users who want basic internet at the lowest cost. BSNL works better in rural and semi-urban areas where its network is stable.

In big cities, speeds can feel slow. Video streaming and large downloads may take more time. It is good for light usage, but not ideal for heavy daily internet use.

Jio 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 299 plan with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. It includes unlimited calls, SMS, and access to Jio apps.

This plan is best for users who want reliable internet for daily tasks like video calls, online classes, and social media. Jio has strong coverage across most parts of India.

It costs more than BSNL, but the internet experience is smoother and more consistent. It balances price and performance well.

Airtel 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

Airtel provides a Rs 349 plan with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calling. It also includes OTT benefits, and in some cities, unlimited 5G access.

This plan suits users who depend on fast and stable internet. Airtel performs well in cities and while travelling. It is the most expensive option here. The price reflects network quality and extra services rather than just data.

Vi 1.5GB Per Day Data Add-On Plan

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 208 add-on that gives 1.5GB per day for 30 days. It does not include calls or validity. This option works only for existing Vi users with an active base plan. It is useful if you need extra daily data.

All plans give the same data. The right choice depends on whether you prefer low cost, better speed, or stronger coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which telecom operator offers the cheapest 1.5GB per day recharge plan?

BSNL offers the cheapest 1.5GB per day recharge plan at Rs 141 for 30 days, making it ideal for basic internet needs at a low cost.

What are the benefits of Jio's 1.5GB per day plan?

Jio's Rs 299 plan provides 1.5GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited calls, SMS, and access to Jio apps, offering reliable internet for daily tasks.

What extra benefits does Airtel's 1.5GB per day plan offer?

Airtel's Rs 349 plan includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, OTT benefits, and potentially unlimited 5G access, catering to users needing fast and stable internet.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Technology
