Best Rs 349 Recharge Plan In India? Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi Daily Data Plans Compared

Choosing a mobile recharge plan looks simple at first, but it quickly gets confusing. Airtel, Jio, and Vi all offer daily data plans around the same price, yet the benefits are very different. Some plans focus on OTT apps, some give extra data at night, while others keep things basic with calling and internet. So if you are planning a recharge this month and don’t want to waste money, this comparison of Rs 349 range daily data plans will help.

Let’s break it down in super simple terms so you can pick what actually fits your daily phone usage.

Airtel Rs 349 Daily Data Recharge Plan Benefits

The Airtel Rs 349 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. You also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. If you are using a 5G phone in a 5G-covered area, Airtel gives unlimited 5G data without extra cost.

What makes this plan stand out is entertainment. You get Airtel Xstream Play Premium with access to 22+ OTT apps. Along with that, Airtel also includes 6 months of Apple Music, Wynk Music Premium, and even 1 year of Perplexity Pro.

This plan is perfect for people who stream shows, listen to music daily, and want bundled benefits without paying separately for subscriptions.

Jio Rs 299 & Rs 329 Daily Data Plan Comparison

The Jio Rs 299 plan gives 1.5GB daily data for 28 days, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. You also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Like Airtel, unlimited 5G data is available for users with a 5G phone in a supported area.

Jio also offers a Rs 329 plan, which is almost the same but adds JioSaavn Pro for ad-free music streaming.

One thing to note is speed. After daily data is used, internet speed drops to 64 Kbps, which feels very slow. Jio plans are best for users who want a clean, no-frills plan with strong 5G support.

Vi Rs 349 Recharge Plan For Heavy Data Users

The Vodafone Idea Rs 349 plan is very different from Airtel and Jio. It still offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS. But Vi adds features that are extremely useful for heavy users.

You get Binge All Night, which means unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM. There is also Weekend Data Rollover, allowing unused weekday data to be used on weekends. On top of that, Vi gives 2GB data backup every month and unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

This plan is ideal for creators, night users, and anyone who consumes a lot of internet daily.

Best Rs 349 Recharge Plan: Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi

If entertainment and OTT apps matter to you, Airtel Rs 349 is the best choice.

If you want a simple and reliable 5G plan, Jio Rs 299 or Rs 329 works well.

If your priority is maximum data flexibility, especially at night, Vi Rs 349 is the winner.

Always choose based on how you actually use your phone, not just the price.