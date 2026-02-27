Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Arrives In Mumbai On First Official Visit To India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Thursday as part of his first official visit to India.

Carney is on a five-day trip to the country from February 27 to March 2. This marks his first official engagement in India since assuming office. Further meetings and engagements are expected during the visit.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai



He is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March 2026. This is Prime Minister Carney’s first official visit to India. pic.twitter.com/2lq6rF3ce7 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026