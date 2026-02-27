Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Arrives In Mumbai On First Official Visit To India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Arrives In Mumbai On First Official Visit To India

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 04:18 PM (IST)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Thursday as part of his first official visit to India.

Carney is on a five-day trip to the country from February 27 to March 2. This marks his first official engagement in India since assuming office. Further meetings and engagements are expected during the visit.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
