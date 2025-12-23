Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In emergencies, sharing your exact location can be the difference between life and death. But during panic, confusion, or weak network signals, many callers fail to explain where they are. To solve this problem, Google built Emergency Location Service (ELS) into Android phones. This feature automatically sends accurate location details to emergency services when someone calls or sends an SMS to an emergency number.

Now, for the first time in India, this powerful service has gone live at a state level, making emergency help faster, smarter, and more reliable for millions of people.

Google Emergency Location Service Coming To This State First

Uttar Pradesh is officially the first state in India to activate Google’s Emergency Location Service on Android. The system has been integrated by Uttar Pradesh Police and implemented by Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd for the state’s 112 emergency service.

During its pilot phase, the service supported over 20 million emergency calls and SMS messages. Even when calls dropped within seconds, ELS was able to identify the caller’s location and share it with emergency responders.

This has helped police, medical teams, and fire services reach people faster, especially in situations where callers were unable to speak or explain their location.

ELS works on Android devices running version 6.0 and above. It uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks to find a caller’s position, often with accuracy within 50 meters. It can also share helpful details like the phone’s language setting, allowing responders to react more efficiently.

Why You Should Activate Emergency Location Service On Android

Emergency Location Service on Android is free, automatic, and designed with privacy in mind. It activates only when you dial 112 or another emergency number. No separate app, signup, or hardware is needed.

Your location is never stored or tracked by Google. It is sent directly from your phone to emergency services only during an active emergency call or SMS. This ensures help reaches you quickly without compromising your privacy.

With Uttar Pradesh leading the way, ELS shows how technology can save lives. Activating this feature on your Android phone ensures that when seconds matter, help can find you without delay.