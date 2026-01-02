ABP Live Gadget Picks | Best Smartphone Accessories Under Rs 200 That Just Make Sense

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Gadget Picks: Smartphone accessories don’t always have to be expensive to be useful. There are several small, budget-friendly add-ons available under Rs 200 that can improve daily phone usage, whether it’s for better grip, hands-free viewing, content creation, or simple convenience at home. These accessories focus on practicality, ease of use, and basic functionality rather than premium features.

Here’s a look at some affordable smartphone accessories currently available online that are designed to solve everyday problems without putting pressure on your wallet.

Socket for Phone Ring Holder

Price: Rs 199

Where to Buy: Amazon

This phone ring holder is designed to improve grip and reduce the chances of accidental drops. It attaches to the back of the phone using a strong adhesive and provides a firm hold while using the device with one hand. The adjustable design allows users to change viewing angles, making it useful for video calls, watching content, or reading. When not in use, it collapses flat, keeping the phone easy to store and carry. It is compatible with most smartphones.

4Pcs Phone Charms

Price: Rs 199

Where to Buy: Amazon

These phone charms are mainly used for personalisation and light security. They can be attached to phone cases and worn around the wrist to reduce the risk of accidental drops or misplacement. The same charms can also be used on handbags, keychains, or small accessories. Designed to be lightweight, they are compatible with most phone cases and small electronic items. Many users see them as both a decorative and functional add-on.

Hold up Wireless R1 Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Price: Rs 199

Where to Buy: Flipkart

This compact selfie stick works as a three-in-one tool, combining a selfie stick, tripod stand, and wireless remote. It connects via Bluetooth and supports hands-free photo and video capture from a distance. The stick can be extended up to 60 cm and folded down for easy storage. It is commonly used for group photos, video recording, vlogs, and video calls. The built-in tripod adds basic stability for stationary shots.

EDNITA Suction Phone Case

Price: Rs 98

Where to Buy: Amazon

This suction-based phone case is designed for hands-free use on smooth surfaces like mirrors, tiles, and glass. It uses silicone suction technology to hold the phone in place, making it useful for watching videos, making video calls, or recording content without holding the device. The case is lightweight, reusable, and easy to reposition without leaving marks. It works with most smartphones and is often used in bathrooms or indoor settings.

En ligne 47 Mobile Holder

Price: Rs 169

Where to Buy: Flipkart

This mobile holder is mainly intended for indoor use, especially in kitchens or workspaces. It allows users to place their phone securely while watching videos, following online recipes, or making video calls. The holder helps keep the phone away from water or spills and reduces the need to hold the device while multitasking. It is a simple utility accessory aimed at everyday convenience rather than advanced features.

Overall, these accessories highlight how small, affordable products can add practical value to everyday smartphone use. For users looking for basic convenience and functionality, options under Rs 200 continue to offer useful solutions without a major investment.