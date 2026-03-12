Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits

Trump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for national unity and warned that US bases in the region could be targeted if attacks on Iran continue.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump said the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, calling Tehran an “evil empire” and warning that stopping its nuclear ambitions is more important than the economic gains from rising oil prices. His remarks come as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has disrupted shipping routes, pushed oil prices higher and raised fears of a wider regional war. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has also taken a hardline position in his first statement after assuming office.

Trump Links Iran Threat To Global Crisis

In a social media post, Trump said the US is the world’s largest oil producer and benefits when prices rise, but stressed that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons is his top priority. He said Iran must not be allowed to destabilise the Middle East or threaten global security.

Trump also said the Iranian national football team would be welcome to participate in the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but added that he did not believe it was appropriate for them to travel given the current situation, citing concerns for their safety. Earlier, Iran’s sports minister had also expressed doubts about the team’s participation in the tournament.

Khamenei Signals Hardline Stand

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for national unity and warned that US bases in the region could be targeted if attacks on Iran continue. He confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to pressure Iran’s enemies, a move that has affected global oil supply routes.

Khamenei said Iran would avenge those killed in the conflict and praised the country’s armed forces, adding that the government would provide financial compensation to citizens affected by the attacks and free treatment for the wounded.

Regional Tensions Remain High

Several Gulf countries have denied allowing their territory to be used for strikes on Iran, even as the conflict continues to widen. Iran has said it wants to maintain relations with neighbouring countries but warned it will continue to act against US interests if attacks persist.

With military tensions rising and energy markets under pressure, the situation remains one of the most serious global security crises in recent years.

Related Video

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Israel War Donald Trump. Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Islamabad Under Drone Siege: 5 Blasts Rock Pakistan’s Capital, Airspace Shut, PAF Scrambles Jets
Islamabad Under Drone Siege: 5 Blasts Rock Pakistan’s Capital, Airspace Shut, PAF Scrambles Jets
World
Two Indians Killed In Drone Strike In Oman Amid Iran-US Conflict
Two Indians Killed In Drone Strike In Oman Amid Iran-US Conflict
World
Iran–Israel War: Explosion Rocks Tehran Square During Demonstrations Amid Escalating Conflict
Iran–Israel War: Explosion Rocks Tehran Square During Demonstrations Amid Escalating Conflict
World
Two Workers Killed In Oman After Drone Crash Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict
Two Workers Killed In Oman After Drone Crash Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur
Tehran Kurdish March: Global Kurdish Day Observed Amid US Drone Strikes on Iran
Ramadan Peace Report: Jumma Prayers Across India Seek Calm Amid Middle East Conflict
UP Politics Alert: Controversy Erupts Over CO Kuldeep Kumar’s Statement in Sambhal
Political Debate: Controversial Police Statement Sparks Clash Between SP & BJP Spo
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget