Trump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits

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US President Donald Trump said the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, calling Tehran an “evil empire” and warning that stopping its nuclear ambitions is more important than the economic gains from rising oil prices. His remarks come as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has disrupted shipping routes, pushed oil prices higher and raised fears of a wider regional war. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has also taken a hardline position in his first statement after assuming office.

Trump Links Iran Threat To Global Crisis

In a social media post, Trump said the US is the world’s largest oil producer and benefits when prices rise, but stressed that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons is his top priority. He said Iran must not be allowed to destabilise the Middle East or threaten global security.

Trump also said the Iranian national football team would be welcome to participate in the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but added that he did not believe it was appropriate for them to travel given the current situation, citing concerns for their safety. Earlier, Iran’s sports minister had also expressed doubts about the team’s participation in the tournament.

Khamenei Signals Hardline Stand

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for national unity and warned that US bases in the region could be targeted if attacks on Iran continue. He confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to pressure Iran’s enemies, a move that has affected global oil supply routes.

Khamenei said Iran would avenge those killed in the conflict and praised the country’s armed forces, adding that the government would provide financial compensation to citizens affected by the attacks and free treatment for the wounded.

Regional Tensions Remain High

Several Gulf countries have denied allowing their territory to be used for strikes on Iran, even as the conflict continues to widen. Iran has said it wants to maintain relations with neighbouring countries but warned it will continue to act against US interests if attacks persist.

With military tensions rising and energy markets under pressure, the situation remains one of the most serious global security crises in recent years.