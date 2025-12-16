Best Budget Smartphones Of 2025: From Poco To Lava, Top Picks Under Rs 15,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Best Phones Under Rs 15,000: 2025 was a big year for smartphones. We saw iPhones experiment with new designs, while Samsung largely stuck to its familiar look. But one segment truly stood out this year, and that was smartphones priced under Rs 15,000. From the Redmi 15C’s massive display to the Infinix Hot 60i’s long-lasting battery, these budget phones proved that you don’t need to spend a lot to get a solid smartphone experience.

Good performance, big screens, capable cameras, and reliable batteries became common even in this price range. Let’s take a closer look at the top smartphones under Rs 15,000 in 2025.

Redmi 15C

Price: Rs 12,499

The Redmi 15C 5G comes with a slim design and a 3D quad-curved back that feels comfortable to hold. It features a large 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth scrolling and viewing. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and includes a 50MP AI dual camera that performs well in everyday lighting. You get up to 16GB RAM with memory extension and expandable storage up to 1TB.

A massive 6,000mAh battery delivers long usage and supports 33W fast charging, reaching 50% in about 28 minutes. The Redmi 15C runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and includes features like Circle to Search, Google Gemini, IP64 protection, and a 33W charger in the box.

Infinix Hot 60i

Price: Rs 9,999

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15 and includes AI features like Circle to Search, AI Eraser, and AI Extender. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and an additional 4GB virtual RAM, giving a total of 8GB. It also offers 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the device has a 50MP rear camera with multiple shooting modes, including AIGC Portrait and Super Night Mode. The front camera is a 5MP shooter. A large 6,000mAh battery keeps the phone running comfortably throughout the day.

Lava Play Max

Price: Rs 12,999

The Lava Play Max 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming, scrolling, and video playback. It is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which handles multitasking and heavy apps with ease.

The phone includes a 50MP rear camera with EIS and supports 4K video recording at 30fps. For selfies, it has an 8MP front camera. Gamers will appreciate the vapour chamber cooling system, which helps manage heat during long gaming sessions.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supported by 33W fast charging. The phone also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Poco C85

Price: Rs 11,999

The Poco C85 5G offers a large 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 810 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring smooth everyday performance.

In the camera department, the phone features a dual rear setup with a 50MP main camera and a QVGA sensor. The front houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy F16

Price: Rs 13,999

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and vibrant visuals. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone ships with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7. Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, making it a strong choice for long-term use.

For cameras, it includes a triple rear setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 13MP shooter. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, supported by 25W fast charging.

