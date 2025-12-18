Best Smartphones Of The Year 2025: From Apple To Vivo, These Phones Truly Stood Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Every year, there’s one big question tech lovers argue about nonstop: Which phone is actually the best of the year?

2025 made that debate even tougher.

This year wasn’t about small upgrades. Brands went all in, with better displays, insane cameras, faster chips, and batteries that actually last. From Apple finally bringing ProMotion to a non-Pro iPhone, to Android phones pushing refresh rates and camera tech to new levels, the competition was intense.

Here are the phones that truly defined the year, and why each one deserves a spot in the “best smartphone of the year” conversation.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 feels like Apple is listening properly for once. The biggest highlight is the new 6.3-inch display with thinner borders and ProMotion support. Yes, 120Hz finally comes to a regular iPhone. Outdoor visibility also got a massive boost with 3000 nits peak brightness, and Apple claims 3x better scratch resistance.

You also get Always-On Display, the Action Button, and the Camera Control button, making it feel closer to a Pro model than ever.

Under the hood is the new A19 chip, which promises better performance and all-day battery life. Camera-wise, Apple sticks to quality over numbers: a 48MP main camera, a 12MP 2x telephoto, and a new 18MP front camera. This is the iPhone many users have been waiting for.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is easily one of the most aggressive Android phones this year. It runs on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 and comes with a promise of four OS updates and six years of security patches, which is huge.

The display is wild, a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, full DCI-P3 colour support, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It’s built for people who care about smoothness and visuals.

Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) chip, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Add Wi-Fi 7, a Touch Response Chip, and extreme IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings, and this phone is clearly built for heavy use. The 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with 80W fast charging seals the deal.

Vivo X300 Pro

If cameras matter most to you, the Vivo X300 Pro is impossible to ignore. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and eye-comfort certifications. Powering it is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The camera setup is the real star:

50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor

200MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom

50MP wide-angle camera

50MP front camera

The phone even supports a Zeiss co-engineered Telephoto Extender Kit, which turns the telephoto into a proper optical lens. That’s rare and impressive.

Battery-wise, it packs 6,510mAh with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung played it safe and strong with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You get a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 1Hz–120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Armour 2 protection. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and promises seven years of OS and security updates, which is still unmatched.

The camera setup is classic Ultra:

200MP main camera

50MP ultrawide

50MP 5x telephoto

10MP 3x telephoto

Add S Pen support, Galaxy AI features, and solid battery reliability, and you get a phone that does everything well.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Pixel 10 Pro XL focuses on intelligence rather than raw specs. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000 nits brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powered by the Tensor G5 chip with 16GB RAM, it offers Google’s cleanest Android experience.

Camera hardware includes a 50MP main sensor, 48MP 5x telephoto, 48MP ultrawide, and a 42MP selfie camera. The 5,200mAh battery supports 45W wired and 25W wireless charging.

This phone is all about software optimisation and camera intelligence.

2025 proved one thing clearly: no matter which ecosystem you choose, flagship phones have never been this good.