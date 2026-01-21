Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology"Don't Think Your Classification Is Correct": Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams IMF Chief Over India's AI Ranking

Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected the IMF’s “second group” AI tag for India, saying global studies already place the country among top AI nations and that the IMF’s classification is outdated.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has pushed back hard after the IMF placed it in a “second group” of global AI powers. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the label is unfair and outdated. Speaking at Davos, he said global studies already rank India among the top AI nations. He pointed to Stanford data that places India third in AI readiness. 

According to him, India is building AI at every level, from chips to apps. He made it clear that India is not behind. It is moving fast and shaping its own AI path.

India AI Ranking: Why The IMF Label Is Being Challenged

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the IMF’s way of ranking AI nations does not reflect reality. He openly questioned the yardstick used by IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. 

The Minister said Stanford’s global report places India third in AI preparedness. That, he said, is a trusted and data-backed benchmark.

Vaishnaw stressed that India is not focusing on just one part of AI. The country is building strength across five layers—applications, models, chips, infrastructure, and energy. This means India is not only using AI but also creating the base that powers it.

He also said India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and AI growth is closely tied to that. With strong digital systems, skilled workers, and large-scale use cases, India is ready to lead. 

Calling India a “second group” nation, he said, ignores this momentum and the global data that supports it.

India AI Power: Focus On Real Use, Not Just Big Models

Vaishnaw explained that India’s real strength lies in building AI tools that businesses can actually use. He said returns do not come from creating huge AI models alone. Most real-world problems can be solved with models between 20 and 50 billion parameters.

India is now creating a “bouquet” of such models. These are already being used in sectors like healthcare, education, farming, and business services. The goal is simple: use AI to improve daily work and boost productivity.

He added that Indian companies are great at understanding how businesses work. They can plug AI into real systems and solve real problems. This makes India a major supplier of AI services to the world.

With India hosting an AI Summit next month, the country wants to show that it is not choosing sides between the US and China. Instead, it is building its own path, responsible, inclusive, and practical AI for everyone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
AI TECHNOLOGY
