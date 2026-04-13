Fans can watch Asha Bhosle's antim yatra live online via a YouTube stream. The link is provided in the article, or you can search for 'Asha Bhosle antim yatra live' on YouTube.
Asha Bhosle Antim Yatra Live: When, Where And How To Watch Online
Asha Bhosle's antim yatra is being streamed live on YouTube. Here is how fans across India and the world can watch her last rites from their phone, laptop, or smart TV.
- Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away.
- Her antim yatra will be live-streamed on YouTube.
- The funeral rites are scheduled for 4 PM at Shivaji Park.
Asha Bhosle Death: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away, leaving behind a musical legacy that touched millions of lives across India and the world. Her voice, which defined generations of Indian film music, will continue to resonate long after her passing.
For fans who cannot travel to Mumbai to pay their last respects in person, there is a way to be part of her final journey from wherever they are.
How to Watch Asha Bhosle's Antim Yatra Live Online
For those who want to witness the final rites without being physically present, the antim yatra is being streamed live on YouTube. Fans can watch it by visiting this link.
The stream can be accessed on a phone, laptop, or smart TV. If the broadcast has not begun yet, a waiting screen will appear, and the video will start playing once the stream goes live. Alternatively, searching "Asha Bhosle antim yatra live" directly on YouTube should also bring up the stream. A stable internet connection is recommended for uninterrupted viewing.
Asha Bhosle's Last Rites: Time And Key Details
The last rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 4 PM. The funeral is expected to be attended by family members, close friends, and several prominent names from the music and film industry.
Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and shared details about the timing of the funeral. Countless fans who grew up listening to her songs are expected to join the live stream to offer their tributes.
For many, watching the antim yatra online is a meaningful way to say a final goodbye to one of India's most celebrated voices. Her contribution to music, spanning several decades and thousands of songs, remains unmatched. Even from a distance, fans can still be part of this moment and honour the life and artistry of a true legend.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can fans watch Asha Bhosle's final journey if they can't attend in person?
When and where will Asha Bhosle's last rites take place?
The last rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 4 PM. The event is expected to be attended by family, friends, and industry professionals.
What is recommended for watching the live stream of the antim yatra?
A stable internet connection is recommended for uninterrupted viewing of the live stream. You can access it on your phone, laptop, or smart TV.