Delhi Police Concedes To Rahul Gandhi, Agrees To Register FIR For Sahil Lochab

The Delhi Police has agreed to register an FIR in connection with the alleged police brutality against Sahil Lochab. The FIR is being registered against unidentified persons and is expected to be filed shortly.

The development comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he would continue to stand firm until an FIR was registered and an assurance of strict action was given against those guilty.

“The only implication of not registering an FIR in the case of Sahil Lochab is this - In the rule of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, pellet guns can be openly fired at youth peacefully protesting, but they cannot get justice,” Gandhi said.

“Until the FIR is registered, until there is assurance of strict action against the guilty - we will stand firm. The goal is justice, and we will secure it come what may,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi Visits DCP Office

Gandhi said he went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR over the alleged police brutality faced by Lochab.

According to Gandhi, police attacked Lochab, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20, with a pellet gun. He said Lochab suffered severe pellet injuries and that his vision in one eye is now at risk.

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Gandhi described the alleged police action as not only illegal but a “serious crime”.

He also alleged that neither Home Minister Amit Shah had offered an explanation to the students for the incident nor had Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to them.

‘The FIR Will Be Filed’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had earlier said that when Lochab sought to file an FIR for justice, even that was not being allowed.

“In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon,” he said.

Addressing Amit Shah directly, Gandhi asked, “ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime.”

Gandhi said the FIR would be filed and a judicial inquiry would take place. He also said action would be taken against everyone, “from top to bottom”, who was guilty of the alleged brutality.

“We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him,” Gandhi said.

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