Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: The Chic & The Chunky

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Watch 9 for everyday; Ultra 2 for serious adventures.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Smartwatches have reached a slightly ridiculous stage. We now have watches that can monitor your sleep, track your heart, analyse your workouts, detect health trends, make calls, run apps and, apparently, tell you when you haven't drunk enough water. And yet, at the end of the day, there is still one question that matters: how annoying is this thing to wear?

Samsung's answer comes in two very different flavours this year. The Galaxy Watch 9 is the everyday smartwatch: slimmer, lighter and far more discreet. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, meanwhile, looks like it has just returned from three months in the Dolomites and is already planning its next expedition.

And after wearing both, the differences are surprisingly clear.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Which Fits Better?

The Watch 9 weighs just 31.5g in 40mm guise and 34g in 44mm, compared with the Ultra 2's hefty 61.5g. It is also slimmer at 8.6mm versus 10.7mm. In other words, the Watch 9 disappears onto your wrist.

That matters more than Samsung's marketing slides will admit. You can sleep with the Watch 9, wear it under a shirt cuff, go to a meeting and forget it's there. It looks chic without screaming I paid for the premium model. For everyday fitness, notifications, sleep tracking and general health monitoring, this is the one that makes more sense.

Then there's the Ultra 2.

This thing is CHUNKY. The 47mm titanium case gives it presence, while the rugged construction, sapphire crystal, 10ATM+, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications make it considerably better suited to people who genuinely spend time outdoors. Samsung has even added dedicated trail-running and diving capabilities.

If you're an ultra-marathon runner, serious hiker, trekker or diver, the Ultra 2 makes a compelling argument. If your biggest expedition is from your desk to the coffee machine, perhaps calm down.

The displays tell a similar story. The Watch 9's Super AMOLED reaches 3,000 nits, which is already more than enough for everyday use. The Ultra 2 goes completely bonkers at 5,000 nits. Both are excellent outdoors, but the Ultra's display is clearly designed for situations where sunlight isn't merely an inconvenience but an enemy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Which Lasts Longer?

And then we reach my biggest issue with both: Battery.

The Watch 9 has 390mAh in the 40mm model and 445mAh in the 44mm version. Samsung rates the 44mm model for up to 40 hours with AOD off. In my experience, however, the Watch 9 can struggle to get through a full day depending on usage. That creates the one thing a smartwatch absolutely shouldn't create: battery anxiety.

The Ultra 2 is considerably better. Its enormous 800mAh battery is rated for up to 80 hours with AOD off and 60 hours with AOD on. In real-world use, it comfortably makes it beyond a day, which is a relief.

But here's the catch: for a rugged watch built around endurance, I still expected more.

The Ultra 2 is better than the Watch 9. Much better. But when the watch is marketed towards people running ultras, hiking for hours or diving, "please remember to charge me tonight" isn't exactly the rugged lifestyle fantasy.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Which One Would I Buy?

First things first: the price tags. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 starts at Rs 38,999 for the 40 mm variant and goes up to Rs 44,999 for larger/LTE configurations. The premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 starts at Rs 64,999 for the 47 mm LTE variant.

The Watch 9 is the better everyday smartwatch. It's elegant, comfortable and far easier to live with. The Ultra 2 is the better tool. It is tougher, brighter, bigger and substantially better suited to serious outdoor use.

Put simply: the Watch 9 is the watch I'd wear every day. The Ultra 2 is the watch I'd want when things get interesting, or if I want to make Netflix's 14 Peaks a reality for myself.

And if Samsung could somehow squeeze the Ultra 2's battery into the Watch 9's body, I'd stop complaining. For approximately five minutes.