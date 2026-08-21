DMK Turns Down Vijay’s Free Car Offer, Udhayanidhi Says ‘Govt In Debt’

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English NewsCitiesDMK Turns Down Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Free Car Offer, Udhayanidhi Says ‘Government In Debt’

DMK Turns Down Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Free Car Offer, Udhayanidhi Says ‘Government In Debt’

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s plan to provide cars to all 234 MLAs drew DMK opposition, with Udhayanidhi Stalin saying all 59 party legislators will reject the offer, citing the state’s debt burden.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay announced government cars for all 234 state MLAs.
  • DMK rejected the offer, citing Tamil Nadu's debt burden.
  • Minister Arjuna defended policy, questioning DMK's stance on amenities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s announcement to provide government cars to all 234 MLAs has triggered a political clash with the Opposition DMK, with Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin announcing that all 59 DMK legislators will reject the offer.

The announcement was made by Vijay in the Assembly on Wednesday, citing the need for MLAs to travel regularly to their constituencies and address public grievances. He said government vehicles would help ensure transparent and corruption-free governance.

Vijay also pointed out that several first-time MLAs in the current Assembly come from humble backgrounds and may require vehicles to effectively discharge their responsibilities as elected representatives, NDTV reported.

The government has additionally announced a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000 towards the driver, fuel and maintenance costs of the vehicles.

Also Read: ‘Cheap, Attention-Seeking Politics’: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest

DMK Rejects Free Cars

The announcement triggered a heated exchange in the Assembly on Friday, with the DMK formally rejecting the offer.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said all 59 DMK MLAs had decided not to avail themselves of the government vehicle scheme, citing the state’s financial condition.

The government has announced that new vehicles will be purchased for all 234 MLAs. I would like to place our party’s position on record in this Assembly. At a time when the Tamil Nadu government is already facing a debt burden, as the Chief Minister himself has repeatedly stated, we have decided, under the guidance of our party president MK Stalin, that vehicles should be provided only to MLAs who are financially disadvantaged. I request the government to consider this and provide vehicles only to those MLAs who genuinely need them, especially while the government is trying to reduce unnecessary expenditure,” Stalin said.

He also urged the government to verify the election affidavits of MLAs before providing them with vehicles, including details of their existing assets and financial status.

Taking a swipe at the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Stalin said the party had repeatedly opposed freebies while highlighting the state’s debt burden.

“TVK said they were against freebies and kept saying the government is in debt; hence, we decided not to accept the offer to reduce the government's debt burden,” he said.

Minister Defends Vijay's Announcement

Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjuna defended the decision, saying the government intended to treat all MLAs equally.

He said several legislators from smaller parties, including the VCK and Left parties, come from financially weaker backgrounds and may not own a house or car.

“Many of our MLAs really don't have a house and car. Left party MLAs don't have. When we make an announcement, it will be common to all,” Arjuna said.

He clarified that MLAs who already own cars would not be required to apply for a government vehicle.

“TVK's stance is clear — those who already have a car will not apply for the government vehicle,” he added.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna Outside DCP Office After Delhi Police Refuses FIR In Pellet Gun Victim's Case

Arjuna Takes Dig At Udhayanidhi

Arjuna also questioned Stalin’s decision to reject the car while continuing to stay in government accommodation.

“The chief minister made the announcement treating all MLAs equally. If the LoP doesn't want a car, why is he staying in government quarters when he has three bungalows?” Arjuna asked.

The government’s decision came after VCK MLA Jothimani argued that MLAs require adequate logistical support to effectively work in their constituencies and sought government vehicles for them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announce government cars for all MLAs?

CM Vijay announced cars to help MLAs travel to constituencies and address public grievances. He also noted it would support first-time MLAs from humble backgrounds.

How did the DMK respond to the offer of government vehicles?

The DMK formally rejected the offer, with Udhayanidhi Stalin stating all 59 DMK MLAs would not accept. They cited the state's financial condition and debt burden as reasons.

What additional financial support is provided with the government vehicles?

In addition to the government car, MLAs will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000. This allowance is intended to cover driver, fuel, and maintenance costs for the vehicles.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin Tamil NAdu
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