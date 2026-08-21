DMK Turns Down Vijay’s Free Car Offer, Udhayanidhi Says ‘Govt In Debt’

CM Vijay announced cars to help MLAs travel to constituencies and address public grievances. He also noted it would support first-time MLAs from humble backgrounds.
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DMK Turns Down Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Free Car Offer, Udhayanidhi Says ‘Government In Debt’
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s plan to provide cars to all 234 MLAs drew DMK opposition, with Udhayanidhi Stalin saying all 59 party legislators will reject the offer, citing the state’s debt burden.
- CM Vijay announced government cars for all 234 state MLAs.
- DMK rejected the offer, citing Tamil Nadu's debt burden.
- Minister Arjuna defended policy, questioning DMK's stance on amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announce government cars for all MLAs?
How did the DMK respond to the offer of government vehicles?
The DMK formally rejected the offer, with Udhayanidhi Stalin stating all 59 DMK MLAs would not accept. They cited the state's financial condition and debt burden as reasons.
What additional financial support is provided with the government vehicles?
In addition to the government car, MLAs will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000. This allowance is intended to cover driver, fuel, and maintenance costs for the vehicles.
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