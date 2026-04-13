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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Singer Laid To Rest At Shivaji Park

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Singer Laid To Rest At Shivaji Park

Final rites of Asha Bhosle held with family and leaders present; Maharashtra leaders offered condolences and paid tribute.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92.
  • Final rites with state honours at Shivaji Park.
  • Public can pay respects at residence, not crematorium.
  • Mourners advised against gathering at crematorium site.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, passed away at the age of 92. She has left behind an unmatched legacy that shaped generations of listeners. Final rites of the legendry singer Asha Bhosle has been performed.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Shares Last Darshan Timings, Requests People Not To Gather At Crematorium

Asha Bhosle Cremated

The nation bid an emotional farewell to Asha Bhosle as the legendary singer was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony attended by family, close friends, and prominent leaders. Several Maharashtra politicians visited to offer condolences and support to the grieving family during this difficult time. Admirers across the country remembered her timeless contribution to Indian music, celebrating a career that spanned decades and touched millions of hearts, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Nation Mourns During Final Rites Of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle’s mortal remains have been taken out for the final journey, as chants of “Asha Bhosle amar rahe” echoed in the surroundings. A state salute will be accorded in her honour, with ceremonial tributes currently underway.

Her antim yatra has begun, marking an emotional farewell to the legendary singer. Earlier, her mortal remains were prepared to be taken out, with the Moksh Rath arriving at the building gate to commence the procession.

The Final Journey Starts 

Mortal Remains Reach Shivaji Park

The final journey of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has begun, drawing an emotional response from fans and the film fraternity alike.

Her mortal remains have been brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites are now underway. The atmosphere remains sombre as loved ones, admirers, and members of the industry gather to bid a heartfelt farewell.

Several well-known faces from the bollywood industry including Anu Malik, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan have arrived to pay their final respects, reflecting the immense impact she had on generations of music lovers. As the rituals continue, the outpouring of grief stands as a testament to her enduring legacy in Indian cinema and music.

State Honours For Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was accorded a state funeral following her passing on Sunday. Her mortal remains were kept at Casa Grande in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, where admirers gathered to pay their final respects.

Final Journey Begins From Mumbai Residence 

Following her passing, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel, where family members, close friends, and fans have begun gathering to pay their respects. The atmosphere remains heavy with emotion, as the nation prepares to say goodbye to one of its most cherished cultural icons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Asha Bhosle's final rites be held?

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon at 4 PM.

Where can people pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle?

Admirers can pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel, Casa Grande building, between 10:30 AM and 2 PM.

Will Asha Bhosle's cremation be with state honours?

Yes, Asha Bhosle's cremation will be conducted with full state honours.

What is the advisory for people wishing to attend the last rites?

Asha Bhosle's son requests people not to gather at the crematorium due to chances of overcrowding. They are advised to pay respects at her residence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Death News Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Last Rites
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