The Ministry of External Affairs denied clearance because the proposed program for the US visit was not considered appropriate for the office held and the purpose of the visit.
Revanth Reddy’s US Visit Denied Clearance, MEA Says ‘Programme Not Appropriate’
MEA said political clearance was denied for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US visit as the proposed programme was not appropriate, while his UK visit was cleared.
- MEA denied political clearance for Telangana CM's US visit.
- MEA deemed Chief Minister's proposed US program inappropriate.
- Denial forced CM to cancel US plans from United Kingdom.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday clarified that political clearance was denied for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the United States, while his visit to the United Kingdom was approved.
Responding to questions about the Centre’s decision, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said visits by chief ministers and other dignitaries are assessed by the ministry before political clearance is granted.
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“Let me say that the visit of chief ministers, as indeed of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance. The program proposed, in such cases, should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit," Jaiswal said.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's foreign visit, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "... Let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom."— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
On permission denied for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's visit to the United States, MEA… pic.twitter.com/ulC71RmGbF
He added that the proposed programme must be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit.
“In this particular case, that was not so in respect of the United States, and therefore the clearance was denied,” Jaiswal said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's US visit denied political clearance?
Which of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's foreign visits was approved?
The Ministry of External Affairs granted political clearance for his visit to the United Kingdom, while the proposed US visit was denied.
How does the MEA assess foreign visits for Chief Ministers?
The MEA assesses visits by dignitaries like chief ministers for political clearance. They ensure the proposed program aligns with the office held and the purpose of the visit.