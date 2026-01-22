Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Pay Could Enter India In 2026, Giving iPhone Users A New Way To Pay

Apple Pay Could Enter India In 2026, Giving iPhone Users A New Way To Pay

Apple Pay may launch in India in 2026, starting with card-based tap payments. It won’t replace UPI, but could give iPhone users a new, secure way to pay at stores.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple Pay may finally come to India in 2026, according to recent reports. The service has stayed away from India for years because the country depends heavily on UPI-based payments. Now, Apple is said to be in talks with Visa, Mastercard, and Indian regulators. The rollout may happen in phases, starting with card-based tap-and-pay. 

If this happens, iPhone users could get a new way to pay in a market ruled by apps like Google Pay and PhonePe.

Apple Pay India Launch: What Users Can Expect

The Apple Pay India launch is likely to begin with contactless card payments. As reported by Business Standard, users will add their debit or credit cards to Apple Wallet. They will then be able to pay by tapping their iPhone on a supported machine at shops, malls, and other outlets.

This system does not work like UPI. There is no direct bank-to-bank transfer. Instead, payments move through card networks using NFC technology. Because of this, Apple is not expected to offer a full UPI-style service at first.

The phone becomes the payment device. There is no need to carry a physical card. Every payment will need Face ID, Touch ID, or a PIN. Card numbers are not shared with the shop, which lowers the risk of misuse.

This setup is similar to how Samsung Pay works on some Android phones. It is simple and quick, but it depends on the availability of contactless machines. In places where only QR payments are used, Apple Pay may not work.

Apple Pay India Launch In A UPI-First Market

India’s digital payment system is built around UPI. From street vendors to big stores, most people scan QR codes to pay. This makes India different from many other countries where card-based tap payments are common.

Apple had earlier explored adding Face ID for UPI payments and even discussed a co-branded Apple Card with an Indian bank. Those plans did not move forward. The current approach seems more limited and focused on cards.

iPhone use in India is growing, especially in cities. That may be one reason Apple is trying again. Still, Apple Pay will enter a market where free and fast UPI apps are already deeply rooted.

There is no official confirmation yet. But if the Apple Pay India launch happens, it will add another option for iPhone users, without changing how most people in India already pay.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Apple Pay expected to launch in India?

Recent reports suggest Apple Pay might launch in India in 2026. The company is reportedly in discussions with Visa, Mastercard, and Indian regulators.

How will Apple Pay work in India initially?

The initial rollout is expected to focus on contactless card payments. Users will add their cards to Apple Wallet and tap their iPhones to pay at supported terminals.

Will Apple Pay support UPI payments in India?

Initially, Apple Pay is not expected to offer a full UPI-style service. It will operate through card networks using NFC technology, not direct bank-to-bank transfers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
