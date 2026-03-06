Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Street Back In Red As Sensex Crashes Over 550 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600

Dalal Street Back In Red As Sensex Crashes Over 550 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600

Persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices and mixed global cues are expected to keep investors on edge. Investors appear to be adopting a wait‑and‑watch approach.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets are set to open on a cautious note on Friday, with benchmark indices indicating mild losses in the pre-open session after a sharp rebound in the previous trading day. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell below 79,500, crashing a little over 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 24,600, tanking more than 150 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices and mixed global cues are expected to keep investors on edge. Investors appear to be adopting a wait‑and‑watch approach.

At around 9:09 AM in the pre-open session on Friday, the Sensex was trading at 79,658.99, down 356.91 points or 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 24,656.40, lower by 109.50 points or 0.44 per cent, suggesting a weak start for domestic equities.

The cautious opening follows Thursday’s strong rebound, when Indian markets recovered from a multi‑day losing streak as global equities stabilised and volatility eased after the sharp sell-off triggered by geopolitical concerns earlier in the week.

On the 30-share Sensex, the gainers in the morning hour included BEL, Reliance, TCS, Tech M, HCL Tech, and Infosys. Meanwhile, all the other stocks remained in red, with ICICI Bank, IndiGo, L&T, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel leading the pack.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank slipped 0.86 per cent, while the Nifty Microcap250 inched up 0.29 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index soared 1.35 per cent and the Private Bank index bled 0.91 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Multi‑Day Slide

Benchmark indices ended Thursday’s session with gains of more than 1 per cent, snapping their recent losing streak. The Sensex jumped 899.71 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 80,015.90.

During intraday trade, the index surged as much as 1,187.64 points, or 1.50 per cent, to touch 80,303.83 before trimming some gains toward the close.

The Nifty also recovered strongly, climbing 285.40 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 24,765.90, ending its three-session decline.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian equity markets open on Friday?

Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note on Friday, with benchmark indices indicating mild losses in the pre-open session.

What factors are influencing the cautious market sentiment?

Persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, and mixed global cues are contributing to investor caution.

How did the Indian markets perform on Thursday?

Indian markets saw a strong rebound on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty ending the session with gains of over 1 percent, snapping a recent losing streak.

Which sectors performed well on Thursday?

The IT index soared 1.35 percent, while the Nifty Microcap250 inched up 0.29 percent on Thursday.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Share Market Today US Iran Conflict Israel Iran Conflict GIFT Nifty
Photo Gallery

