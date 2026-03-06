'Just A Question Of Time': Trump Hints Regime Change In Cuba After 'Finishing' Iran

US ​President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he wants to finish the war ​in Iran first before shifting attention to Cuba, indicating a possible change in Washington’s foreign policy priorities once the Middle East conflict subsides.

Speaking at the White House during a ceremony honouring Inter Miami CF for winning the Major League Soccer title, Trump said resolving the confrontation with Iran remains the administration’s top priority.

“We want to finish this one first,” Trump said, referring to the war with Iran. “But that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba.”

Trump Claims Cuba Wants To Make A Deal

Trump also claimed that Havana is keen to reopen negotiations with Washington.

“Cuba wants to make a deal so badly,” he said, adding that many Cuban Americans may eventually return to the island. “We want you back, and we don’t want to lose you.”

The remarks come even as the military confrontation in the Middle East intensifies, showing how Trump is already weighing another significant shift in US foreign policy.

“We want you back, and we don’t want to lose you. We don’t want to make it so nice that they stay. But some people probably do want to stay. They love Cuba so much,” he said. “That was another one that wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Trump made the comments after giving an upbeat update on the conflict with Iran, saying US and Israeli forces were continuing to “totally demolish the enemy.”

He also praised Marco Rubio for his role in the administration’s foreign policy efforts.

Trump said Rubio has been “doing a fantastic job.” “And you’ve been doing a fantastic job on a place called Cuba,” Trump added, drawing applause from those present at the event.

In an interview with Politico earlier Thursday, Trump predicted that “Cuba’s going to fall, too" after Iran’s regime is toppled. He also took credit for forcing Cuba to come to the negotiating table by choking its economy.

“We cut off all oil, all money, or we cut off everything coming in from Venezuela, which was the sole source. And they want to make a deal,” he told Politico.