Will Medicines Be Unavailable Today? Chemists Observe Nationwide Strike, Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chemists strike nationwide over online pharmacies' unchecked growth.

AIOCD fears regulatory gaps in e-pharmacy drug distribution.

Essential medicine access assured; private stores may be affected.

Tension between traditional chemists and digital health platforms escalates.

A nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday has sparked concerns over possible disruptions in medicine availability across several parts of the country.

The protest is aimed at opposing the growing presence of online pharmacies and digital medicine delivery platforms. According to the AIOCD, nearly 12.4 lakh chemists and drug distributors across India are expected to participate in the shutdown.

The strike is being backed by multiple chemists’ associations and could affect operations at a large number of private medical stores throughout the day.

Why Are Chemists Protesting?

The AIOCD has argued that the rapid expansion of e-pharmacies is taking place without sufficient regulatory safeguards in place.

The organisation has raised concerns over several issues, including prescription verification, online access to restricted medicines and the handling of temperature-sensitive drugs during deliveries.

Chemists have also alleged misuse of digital medicine platforms and claimed that the absence of stricter regulation could pose risks to patient safety and medicine distribution standards.

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Will Medicine Supplies Be Affected?

The strike has led to concerns among patients about whether medicines will remain available during the shutdown.

However, both the Centre and several state governments have assured the public that access to essential medicines will continue despite the protest.

Officials said hospital-attached pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, AMRIT pharmacies and several major pharmacy chains are expected to remain operational and continue serving patients.

Private Medical Stores May Witness Disruptions

While emergency and institutional pharmacies are likely to function normally, the strike could still impact medicine purchases from private neighbourhood chemist shops in many cities and towns.

The extent of disruption may vary from state to state depending on local participation levels in the protest.

Patients requiring urgent or regular medication have been advised to check the operational status of nearby pharmacies before visiting.

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Debate Over Online Medicine Delivery Intensifies

The protest once again highlights the growing tension between traditional chemists and digital healthcare platforms as online medicine delivery services continue to expand rapidly across India.

Retail chemists have repeatedly demanded stricter oversight of e-pharmacies, arguing that unchecked online sales could affect both patient safety and the livelihood of small medical store operators.