The foldable iPhone, likely named iPhone Ultra, is expected to be unveiled in September. However, pre-orders might not open until at least October, potentially in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Ultra Costs Rs 2 Lakh, But You Still Might Not Get One
Apple's first foldable iPhone may arrive with a September reveal and an October pre-order, limited supply, and a price tag that will stop most people mid-scroll.
- Foldable iPhone launch delayed; pre-orders anticipated Q4 2026.
- Manufacturing constraints cause delay, similar to iPhone X rollout.
- Analysts expect demand to significantly exceed limited foldable supply.
iPhone Ultra Leaks: Apple could be heading toward a staggered launch for its much-anticipated foldable iPhone, with the device expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup but available for pre-order weeks later. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo points to manufacturing constraints as the reason behind the delay. If his assessment holds, consumers may see the foldable iPhone on stage in September, but placing an order could have to wait until at least October, repeating a pattern Apple used back in 2017.
Why Foldable iPhone Launch Could Be Delayed
According to Kuo, production limitations have kept early output of the foldable iPhone low, which is why its pre-order window may not open until the fourth quarter of 2026.
July 5, 2026
He draws a direct comparison to the iPhone X rollout, where Apple announced the device alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on September 12, 2017, but iPhone X pre-orders did not open until October 27 of that year, a full six weeks after the standard models.
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The foldable device, reportedly named iPhone Ultra, is expected to carry a starting price between $2,299 and $2,499 in the United States. Kuo believes demand will far outpace supply, saying the device "could sell out immediately after pre-orders open, with delivery lead times quickly stretching to 4-6 weeks or longer."
How Apple's Foldable iPhone Supply Compares To Pro Models
Supply figures underline just how limited the foldable iPhone rollout will be. Apple's suppliers are projected to ship roughly 7 to 8 million foldable units in 2026. That number is considerably lower than the 20 to 22 million combined shipments expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models during the same period.
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The gap in supply between the two lineups suggests Apple is treating the foldable as a high-demand, limited-availability product, at least in its first year, rather than a mainstream release meant to reach a wide audience right away.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the foldable iPhone expected to be available for pre-order?
Why might the foldable iPhone launch be delayed?
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates manufacturing constraints are the reason for the delay. Low early output from suppliers is expected to limit initial availability.
What is the expected price range for the foldable iPhone?
The foldable device, reportedly named iPhone Ultra, is expected to carry a starting price between $2,299 and $2,499 in the United States.
How will the supply of the foldable iPhone compare to the iPhone 18 Pro models?
Suppliers are projected to ship 7 to 8 million foldable units in 2026. This is considerably lower than the 20 to 22 million iPhone 18 Pro models expected in the same period.