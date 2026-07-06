iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Just Got Rs 14,000 Cheaper On Amazon Prime Day Sale; But Only For Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max discounted during Amazon Prime Day.

Eligible bank cards offer additional Rs 4,000 savings.

Pro Max now Rs 1,35,900; Pro now Rs 1,20,900 effective.

Both models share A19 chip, differ in size, battery.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Amazon Prime Day Sale has brought one of the more notable price cuts on Apple's latest flagship lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are both available at reduced prices, with an additional bank discount making the deal even more attractive. Buyers using eligible SBI or Axis Bank cards can stack the savings further.

For anyone who has been holding off on upgrading to Apple's latest Pro models, the current pricing is worth a close look before the sale ends.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,49,900, is currently listed at Rs 1,39,900, a flat reduction of Rs 10,000. Cardholders with SBI or Axis Bank can claim an additional Rs 4,000 off, which brings the effective price to Rs 1,35,900. The total saving on the Pro Max comes to Rs 14,000.

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The iPhone 17 Pro follows the same discount structure. The 256GB Blue variant, which launched at Rs 1,34,900, is now listed at Rs 1,24,900. With the same Rs 4,000 bank offer applied, the final price comes down to Rs 1,20,900, again totalling Rs 14,000 in combined savings.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max: Which One Should You Pick?

Both phones run on Apple's A19 Pro chip, so day-to-day performance is practically identical. The difference comes down to size, battery, and what kind of user you are.

The Pro Max carries a 6.9-inch display, a 4,823mAh battery, 12GB RAM, 40W wired charging, three 48-megapixel rear cameras, and a vapour chamber cooling system. It is built for users who want longer screen time, bigger visuals, and a capable video recording setup.

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The standard Pro delivers nearly the same camera and performance experience in a smaller, lighter body. For buyers who prefer single-hand use or do not need the extra screen real estate, it is the more practical pick, and at Rs 1,20,900, it also sits at a more accessible price point during the sale.