The iPhone 17 Pro Max is discounted to Rs 1,39,900 from Rs 1,49,900. An additional Rs 4,000 can be saved with SBI or Axis Bank cards, making the effective price Rs 1,35,900.
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Just Got Rs 14,000 Cheaper On Amazon Prime Day Sale; But Only For Today
Amazon Prime Sale is ending, and the iPhone 17 Pro is sitting at its sharpest price yet. Add an SBI or Axis Bank card and Rs 14,000 off is yours before the clock runs out.
- iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max discounted during Amazon Prime Day.
- Eligible bank cards offer additional Rs 4,000 savings.
- Pro Max now Rs 1,35,900; Pro now Rs 1,20,900 effective.
- Both models share A19 chip, differ in size, battery.
iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Amazon Prime Day Sale has brought one of the more notable price cuts on Apple's latest flagship lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are both available at reduced prices, with an additional bank discount making the deal even more attractive. Buyers using eligible SBI or Axis Bank cards can stack the savings further.
For anyone who has been holding off on upgrading to Apple's latest Pro models, the current pricing is worth a close look before the sale ends.
How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max?
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,49,900, is currently listed at Rs 1,39,900, a flat reduction of Rs 10,000. Cardholders with SBI or Axis Bank can claim an additional Rs 4,000 off, which brings the effective price to Rs 1,35,900. The total saving on the Pro Max comes to Rs 14,000.
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The iPhone 17 Pro follows the same discount structure. The 256GB Blue variant, which launched at Rs 1,34,900, is now listed at Rs 1,24,900. With the same Rs 4,000 bank offer applied, the final price comes down to Rs 1,20,900, again totalling Rs 14,000 in combined savings.
iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max: Which One Should You Pick?
Both phones run on Apple's A19 Pro chip, so day-to-day performance is practically identical. The difference comes down to size, battery, and what kind of user you are.
The Pro Max carries a 6.9-inch display, a 4,823mAh battery, 12GB RAM, 40W wired charging, three 48-megapixel rear cameras, and a vapour chamber cooling system. It is built for users who want longer screen time, bigger visuals, and a capable video recording setup.
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The standard Pro delivers nearly the same camera and performance experience in a smaller, lighter body. For buyers who prefer single-hand use or do not need the extra screen real estate, it is the more practical pick, and at Rs 1,20,900, it also sits at a more accessible price point during the sale.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much can buyers save on the iPhone 17 Pro Max during the Amazon Prime Day Sale?
Which bank cards offer additional discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max?
Buyers can get an additional Rs 4,000 off on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models by using eligible SBI or Axis Bank cards. This further reduces the effective price of the devices.
What are the key differences between the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max?
Both models use the A19 Pro chip for identical performance. The Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch display, a bigger battery, more RAM, and a cooling system, while the Pro is smaller and lighter.