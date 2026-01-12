Why Pay Rs 199 Every Month Just To Keep Your SIM Active? Switch To This Low-Cost Alternative

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





There was a time when owning a mobile number felt effortless. You recharged once with a few rupees, and your SIM stayed alive for months. In 2026, that ease is gone. Today, even a barely-used number demands regular spending just to remain active. For people who keep a second SIM only for OTPs, banks, or emergencies, this feels unfair.

Why pay every month for something that hardly gets used? If you are tired of this cycle, here’s a simple guide to the lowest-cost ways to keep your SIM alive in India.

Minimum Recharge To Keep SIM Active In India (2026)

Private telecom companies no longer offer “basic” plans. If you are using Jio, Airtel, or Vi, you must buy a full combo pack, even if you only want incoming calls.

Jio is the cheapest among them. Its lowest plan costs around Rs 189. You get unlimited calls, a small amount of data, and SMS for 28 days. Once the plan ends, your number enters a grace period. If you don’t recharge again, incoming calls can stop within days.

Airtel and Vi are slightly more expensive. Their minimum recharge to keep the SIM active in India is Rs 199 for 28 days. The benefits look attractive on paper, but for a number used once a month, they are wasteful.

This system forces users into a loop. Every month, you pay again. Even if the SIM stays idle, the cost continues. Over a year, that becomes more than Rs 2,000 just to “exist” on the network.

For your main number, this may be fine. But for a backup SIM, it feels like money slipping away.

Cheapest Way To Keep SIM Active Without Monthly Recharge

This is where BSNL stands apart. While private networks chase higher revenue, BSNL still offers low-cost validity-focused options.

In many circles, BSNL allows you to extend incoming validity with very small recharges. Some plans under Rs 100 keep your SIM active for 60 to 90 days. You don’t get flashy data packs or high speeds, but you get peace of mind.

For a SIM meant only for OTPs, this is enough. The phone can sit quietly in a drawer, and the number stays alive. The smartest move in 2026 is simple:

Use Jio, Airtel, or Vi for your primary number.

Port your secondary number to BSNL.

That one change can save you hundreds every year while keeping your backup number ready whenever you need it.