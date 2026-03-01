Dubai Airport Hit By Iranian Missiles, 4 Injured: Watch Video

The world's busiest international hub, Dubai International Airport, was struck on Saturday amid a barrage of Iranian missile attacks launched in retaliation for joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Dramatic visuals circulating online showed anxious passengers running through airport corridors as smoke filled parts of the terminal. Water released by activated smoke alarms pooled across sections of the floor, adding to the chaos. Airport authorities later confirmed that one concourse sustained damage and four staff members were injured. Officials said passenger areas had been cleared earlier as a precaution.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airspace Closed

Airspace over Dubai and Abu Dhabi was temporarily closed, triggering widespread flight cancellations. Thousands of travellers were left stranded as terminals filled with crowds and luggage piled up across departure halls.

Beyond the airport, other prominent locations were also affected. UAE officials described the incidents as drone attacks, including one near the iconic Burj Al Arab. According to Dubai’s government media office, debris from a drone sparked a fire at the luxury hotel, which was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported there.

Smoke, evacuations, and alarms reported at Dubai International Airport after the latest Iranian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/R0OXEGJwwV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

Authorities also said falling debris from aerial interception operations ignited a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port, though no casualties were recorded. Meanwhile, operations at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi were suspended, and reports indicated at least one fatality linked to shrapnel from an attack near the premises.

Kuwait Airport Also Sees Disruptions

Other airports across the region, including Kuwait International Airport, also reported disruptions, with several suspending operations and cancelling flights.

Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump stated on social media that the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would not halt the ongoing joint air campaign.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing will continue uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world,” Trump said.