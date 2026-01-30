Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Tools Of The Week: This week’s AI tools focus on one powerful theme: making knowledge more engaging and easier to communicate. From animated learning simulations to visual storytelling for business concepts, to instantly converting blogs into branded social media content, these tools show how AI is transforming the way we learn, teach, and create.

GPT-5 Canvas: Learning Simulations

What Problem Does GPT-5 Canvas Solve?

Despite major advances in AI, most educational content still relies on static text and images. This makes it hard to understand concepts that evolve, like scientific processes, workflows, or systems. Learners struggle with retention because they can’t see how ideas change, interact, or progress step by step.

While GPT-5 has received mixed reactions around expectations, one of its most powerful hidden capabilities lies in its Canvas tool, which can automatically generate structured explanations along with synchronised SVG animations.

Instead of just reading about a concept, learners can now watch it unfold visually, making complex topics easier to grasp and remember.

How To Access

Available via GPT-5 with the Canvas tool enabled.

What GPT-5 Canvas Helps You Do

Create interactive learning experiences: Turn abstract topics into animated, visual simulations.

Build step-by-step explanations: Break complex subjects into structured learning modules.

Generate custom SVG animations: Automatically produce visual demonstrations of processes in motion.

Example

You want to learn about photosynthesis.

Step 1: Input the prompt: “I want to understand the concept of photosynthesis in a clear and structured way. Break it into logical steps and create an SVG animation that shows how the process works over time.”

Step 2: Canvas activation: GPT-5 opens Canvas and generates both explanation and animation.

Step 3: Run the code: Click Run Code to view the animated SVG.

Step 4: Refine: Edit text or ask for animation changes directly in Canvas.

What Makes GPT-5 Canvas Special?

Dual-mode learning: Text + animation for deeper understanding.

Real-time editing: Modify content and visuals instantly.

Beginner-friendly: Automatically adapts complexity for accessibility.

Google Storybook In Gemini

What Problem Does Google Storybook Solve?

Professionals often struggle to communicate complex ideas in a way that is engaging and memorable. Traditional presentations and documents rarely hold attention, especially when explaining abstract strategies, technical processes, or transformation journeys.

Google Storybook solves this by enabling users to turn business concepts into illustrated visual stories with narration—making ideas easier to understand, remember, and share.

How To Access

Available at gemini.google.com/gem/storybook

What Google Storybook Helps You Do

Explain complex strategies: Visualise frameworks and methodologies for client presentations.

Create training material: Build onboarding stories and compliance scenarios.

Generate marketing content: Produce brand storytelling for campaigns and social platforms.

Improve client communication: Simplify technical concepts for non-technical stakeholders.

Example

A Chief Strategy Officer wants to explain digital transformation to a traditional manufacturing client.

Step 1: Prompt: “Create a story showing how a traditional factory becomes a smart, connected facility.”

Step 2: Choose visual style (infographic or minimalist).

Step 3: Upload real facility images or diagrams.

Step 4: Gemini generates a 10-page narrated story.

Step 5: Share during client meetings or via a link.

What Makes Google Storybook Stand Out?

Multilingual: Supports 45+ languages with narration.



Personal integration: Upload your own visuals.



Full multimedia: Text, images, and voice in one output.

Education-first design: Built for teaching and explanation.

Claude + Canva Integration

What Problem Does Claude-Canva Solve?

Content creators spend hours repurposing blog posts into social media visuals. This requires manual summarisation, design work, and repeated formatting, which is especially difficult for non-designers.

The Claude-Canva integration automates both content summarisation and visual design, allowing users to generate branded social media carousels directly from long-form content.

How To Access

Sign up for Claude Pro at anthropic.com



Sign up for Canva Pro at canva.com

In Claude: Settings → Connectors → Connect Canva

What Claude + Canva Helps You Do

Repurpose content: Convert blogs into Instagram or LinkedIn carousels.

Automate design: Generate branded visuals using natural language.

Streamline workflow: Summarise and design inside Claude: no app switching.

Example

A startup founder writes weekly blogs but struggles with visuals.

Step 1: Paste the blog into Claude.



Step 2: Prompt: “Summarise this into a 5-slide LinkedIn carousel using Roboto font and purple accents.”



Step 3: Claude generates a carousel inside Canva.

Step 4: Edit and export.

What Makes Claude-Canva Special?

Conversational design: Anyone can create visuals with text prompts.



Smart summarisation: Distils long content into visual-ready slides.



Scalable platform: Built on open MCP for future integrations.

Massive time saver: Replaces hours of manual repurposing.

(Bindra & Magazine are the co-founders of AI&Beyond)

NOTE: The tools featured above demonstrated clear value based on internal evaluation. These recommendations are editorially independent and not influenced by the tool creators.