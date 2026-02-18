Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall for presenting a commercially available Unitree Go2 robot dog as an 'in-house innovation'.
This Rs 2 Lakh Robo Dog Triggered A Row At Delhi’s AI Summit: Here’s What It Really Is
The robot dog presented at Galgotias University’s AI Impact Summit stall turned out to be Unitree Go2, a market-ready quadruped robot already sold worldwide.
Galgotias University landed in controversy during an AI Summit in Delhi after being asked to vacate its stall over a robotic dog it showcased as an “in-house innovation.” Officials and experts present at the event identified the robot, named ‘Orion’ by the university, as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available Chinese robot already sold worldwide.
Government sources said the issue was not about using foreign technology, but about allegedly presenting a market-ready product as original research, raising concerns over transparency at major technology exhibitions.
Unitree Go2 Robot Dog Price In India
After the incident went viral, searches for the Unitree Go2 robot dog price in India increased sharply. The robot dog is a commercially available quadruped developed by Unitree Robotics and has been on sale since 2023. In India, the Unitree Go2 is typically priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, depending on the variant and seller.
Globally, the base Go2 Air model starts at around $1,600 (roughly Rs 1.4–1.5 lakh), while the Go2 Pro costs about $2,800 (around Rs 2.3–2.5 lakh). Additional shipping charges can range from $399 to $1,000.
In India, the robot is sold through specialised robotics and drone distributors. Compared to industrial robot dogs that cost nearly $100,000, the Go2 is positioned as a relatively affordable option for universities, research labs, and developers.
Why The Unitree Go2 Robot Dog Was Made And Its Specifications
Unitree Robotics designed the Go2 as a second-generation consumer-grade robotic dog, following its earlier Go1 model. The goal was to create a smarter, lighter, and more affordable quadruped robot for education, research, and advanced consumer use.
It is not meant to be a defence or industrial machine, but a platform for learning robotics, AI navigation, and motion control.
The Unitree Go2 weighs about 16 kg and is built using aluminium alloy and engineering plastic. It can reach speeds of up to 3.7 m/s and runs on an 8-core high-performance CPU.
The robot uses 3D LiDAR for mapping and obstacle detection, along with a camera for visual input. It can walk, climb stairs, jump, and move smoothly across indoor and outdoor surfaces. A removable 8,000 mAh battery provides around one to two hours of runtime per charge.
