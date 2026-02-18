Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThis Rs 2 Lakh Robo Dog Triggered A Row At Delhi’s AI Summit: Here’s What It Really Is

This Rs 2 Lakh Robo Dog Triggered A Row At Delhi’s AI Summit: Here’s What It Really Is

The robot dog presented at Galgotias University’s AI Impact Summit stall turned out to be Unitree Go2, a market-ready quadruped robot already sold worldwide.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Galgotias University landed in controversy during an AI Summit in Delhi after being asked to vacate its stall over a robotic dog it showcased as an “in-house innovation.” Officials and experts present at the event identified the robot, named ‘Orion’ by the university, as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available Chinese robot already sold worldwide.

Government sources said the issue was not about using foreign technology, but about allegedly presenting a market-ready product as original research, raising concerns over transparency at major technology exhibitions.

Unitree Go2 Robot Dog Price In India

After the incident went viral, searches for the Unitree Go2 robot dog price in India increased sharply. The robot dog is a commercially available quadruped developed by Unitree Robotics and has been on sale since 2023. In India, the Unitree Go2 is typically priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, depending on the variant and seller.

Globally, the base Go2 Air model starts at around $1,600 (roughly Rs 1.4–1.5 lakh), while the Go2 Pro costs about $2,800 (around Rs 2.3–2.5 lakh). Additional shipping charges can range from $399 to $1,000. 

In India, the robot is sold through specialised robotics and drone distributors. Compared to industrial robot dogs that cost nearly $100,000, the Go2 is positioned as a relatively affordable option for universities, research labs, and developers.

Why The Unitree Go2 Robot Dog Was Made And Its Specifications

Unitree Robotics designed the Go2 as a second-generation consumer-grade robotic dog, following its earlier Go1 model. The goal was to create a smarter, lighter, and more affordable quadruped robot for education, research, and advanced consumer use. 

It is not meant to be a defence or industrial machine, but a platform for learning robotics, AI navigation, and motion control.

The Unitree Go2 weighs about 16 kg and is built using aluminium alloy and engineering plastic. It can reach speeds of up to 3.7 m/s and runs on an 8-core high-performance CPU. 

The robot uses 3D LiDAR for mapping and obstacle detection, along with a camera for visual input. It can walk, climb stairs, jump, and move smoothly across indoor and outdoor surfaces. A removable 8,000 mAh battery provides around one to two hours of runtime per charge.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Galgotias University face at an AI Summit?

Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall for presenting a commercially available Unitree Go2 robot dog as an 'in-house innovation'.

How much does the Unitree Go2 robot dog cost in India?

In India, the Unitree Go2 robot dog is typically priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, depending on the specific variant and seller.

What are the key specifications of the Unitree Go2 robot dog?

The Go2 weighs 16 kg, can reach speeds of up to 3.7 m/s, and features 3D LiDAR for navigation and obstacle detection. It can perform various movements like walking and climbing stairs.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY AI Impact Summit 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
This Rs 2 Lakh Robo Dog Triggered A Row At Delhi’s AI Summit: Here’s What It Really Is
This Rs 2 Lakh Robo Dog Triggered A Row At Delhi’s AI Summit: Here’s What It Really Is
Technology
Google’s AI Search Is Accidentally Helping Scammers: Here’s What’s Going Wrong
Google’s AI Search Is Accidentally Helping Scammers: Here’s What’s Going Wrong
Technology
Meta’s Alexandr Wang Calls India ‘A Very Positive Case Study’ For AI Innovation
Meta’s Alexandr Wang Calls India ‘A Very Positive Case Study’ For AI Innovation
Technology
Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes
Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget