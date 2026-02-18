Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Planning To Visit The AI India Impact Summit 2026? Dates Have Been Extended

Planning To Visit The AI India Impact Summit 2026? Dates Have Been Extended

The government has extended the AI India Impact Summit 2026 public expo by one day, keeping it open till February 21 with longer hours due to strong public interest.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:55 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 is currently underway in New Delhi, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and technology experts for discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. As high-level meetings continue behind closed doors, the government has announced an important update related to the public exhibition running alongside the summit, aimed at easing public access and improving visitor experience.

India AI Impact Expo 2026 Extended For Public Till February 21

The government has extended the India AI Impact Expo 2026 by one additional day, allowing the exhibition to remain open to the public on Saturday, 21st February. 

The decision was taken to provide a more comfortable experience for visitors amid strong public interest. Organisers have also confirmed that expo timings have already been extended up to 8 PM to accommodate higher footfall.

At the same time, the exhibition will remain closed to the public on Thursday, 19th February. Officials cited access-restricted events scheduled on that day as the reason, stating that the move is intended to avoid inconvenience and manage security arrangements. 

The expo will be open to the public on 20th and 21st February, giving visitors additional time to explore AI-related displays, demonstrations, and informational exhibits focused on technology, governance, and innovation.

What Is Happening At The AI Impact Summit 2026

While the public-facing expo draws visitors, the summit itself continues with closed-door and invitation-only sessions involving global stakeholders. 

Heads of state, senior ministers, regulators, and policy advisors from multiple countries are participating in discussions on responsible and inclusive AI development. Key themes include global AI governance, ethical use of emerging technologies, data security, and cross-border cooperation.

Leading artificial intelligence executives, chief scientists, and technology experts are also part of the summit, sharing insights on current advancements and challenges.

Conversations are focused on balancing innovation with regulation and ensuring AI benefits reach wider sections of society. The summit is expected to contribute to future international frameworks on AI policy, with outcomes likely to shape discussions beyond the event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 taking place?

The Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 is currently underway in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.

When is the India AI Impact Expo 2026 open to the public?

The expo is open to the public on February 20th and 21st, with extended hours until 8 PM.

Why was the India AI Impact Expo 2026 extended?

The expo was extended by one day to provide a more comfortable experience for visitors due to strong public interest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY AI Impact Summit AI Impact Summit 2026
