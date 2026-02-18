Who Is Neha Singh? Galgotias Professor At Centre Of AI Summit ‘Robot Dog’ Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Galgotias University in Greater Noida has come under sharp scrutiny after a presentation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi triggered a social media storm. A video from the event shows a university representative unveiling a robotic dog named “Orion,” describing it as an example of campus-led innovation.

Online users were quick to identify the machine as the Unitree Go2 — a commercially available quadruped robot manufactured in China — raising allegations that imported technology had been portrayed as an in-house creation.

Spotlight On Professor Neha Singh

The controversy escalated after Professor Neha Singh introduced the robotic dog as part of the university’s “Centre of Excellence”, NewsX reported. During the presentation, she referenced a Rs 350 crore investment and described the system as a rugged-terrain surveillance solution.

Neha Singh, Professor of Galgotias University told IANS, "I was explaining what the robot can do, its features, and all related details. Somewhere along the way, the message got slightly digressed, and later many things became controversial. The purpose was for students to study the robot and further develop it, contributing to a stronger and more Viksit Bharat. That was our full intention."



Unfortunately, she said, "Due to the surrounding excitement and hype, some things got misrepresented, and the words were slightly misinterpreted, which led to this controversy. We are genuinely embarrassed about it and feel bad that this happened at the AI Summit, which was meant to showcase our students’ work..."

However, viewers noted visible Unitree branding on the device, directly contradicting the implication of indigenous development. The mismatch between the claims and the product’s known origins fueled criticism online.

Academic Credentials Under Scrutiny

Before the controversy, Neha Singh had cultivated a strong academic reputation. She joined Galgotias University in August 2023 after stints at Presidency University Bangalore and COER Roorkee. Singh earned her PhD in Computational Geometry and Mesh Generation from BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus in 2020, focusing on input-size independent quality mesh generation — a specialized area critical to engineering simulations, as per a report on Free Press Journal.

She also holds an MTech in Computer Science from ABV-IIITM Gwalior. Despite these credentials, the “Orion” episode has cast a shadow over both her and the institution, reigniting conversations about credibility, accountability, and the fine line between demonstration and misrepresentation in the AI era.

Fact-Checks Trigger Swift Backlash

Technology experts and digital commentators soon pointed out that the Unitree Go2 is a mass-produced robot retailing for roughly Rs 2.5 lakh and widely available for purchase. Critics accused the institution of rebranding an off-the-shelf device to enhance its profile at a high-profile, government-backed summit.

The backlash reportedly prompted organisers to ask the university to vacate its exhibition stall on February 18, 2026. The incident quickly became a flashpoint in debates about transparency in academic demonstrations and the optics of showcasing imported hardware as domestic innovation.

University Issues Clarification

Amid mounting criticism, Galgotias University released an official statement distancing itself from the presentational claims. The institution stated it had “never claimed to have built” the robotic dog and clarified that the machine was acquired as a teaching tool to familiarize students with advanced global technologies.

According to the university, the broader goal is to equip students with the expertise needed to design and engineer comparable systems domestically in the future.