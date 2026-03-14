India Grants 30-Day Visa Extension To Foreigners, Waives Overstay Penalty Amid US-Iran Conflict

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As tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt travel across the region, India has announced temporary immigration relief measures for foreign nationals stranded in the country. The decision comes as the conflict in the Middle East enters its second week, triggering flight disruptions and leaving many travelers unable to return home.

The government confirmed on Friday that visas of affected foreign nationals will be extended for an additional 30 days without any charge. Authorities have also waived penalties for overstaying visas during this period, acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances caused by the ongoing regional crisis.

India Grants Visa Extensions Free Of Charge

The announcement was made by the Consulate General of India in Dubai through a post on X, outlining several steps aimed at easing the difficulties faced by travelers caught in the disruption.

India in Dubai said, "Extension of Regular Indian Visa/E-Visa and waiver of over stay penalty to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia. Taking into account the conflict situation in Gulf region, the following has been decided: All types of Visas/ e-Visas expiring/due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on gratis basis, for the affected nationals by jurisdictional FRROS on case-to-case basis; Penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to ongoing developments in West Asia after February 28, 2026 would be waived off."



"Exit Permits to the affected foreign nationals would be provided on gratis basis; Non-application of Exit Permit and Extension of Visas by affected foreign nationals would not be treated as violation of migration legislation; and Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) would be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on gratis basis," it said.

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Extension of Regular Indian Visa/E-Visa and waiver of over stay penalty. to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia pic.twitter.com/UZEAt78y0S — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) March 13, 2026

Officials said the visa relaxations apply to all categories, including regular visas and e-visas. Extensions will be processed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on a case-by-case basis for eligible travelers.

Overstay Penalties Waived Amid Crisis

Under the new provisions, penalties normally imposed on foreigners who remain in India beyond their visa validity will be waived for those affected by the crisis. The waiver applies to overstays occurring after February 28, 2026.

Authorities also clarified that affected travelers will not face legal consequences if they are unable to immediately apply for visa extensions or exit permits during the ongoing disruptions. The move recognizes the logistical challenges many passengers are facing due to grounded flights and restricted airspace.

Free Exit Permits And Temporary Landing Allowances

The government has also introduced additional measures to support travelers waiting for routes to reopen. Exit permits, which are normally required when leaving India after visa irregularities, will be issued free of charge once passengers are able to depart.

In cases where international flights are diverted to India due to airspace closures or security concerns in West Asia, authorities will provide Temporary Landing Permits (TLPs) without any fee. This allows diverted passengers to stay legally in the country until onward travel becomes possible.

Aviation Disruptions Across West Asia

Commercial aviation across parts of West Asia has faced severe disruption amid the escalating conflict, with several air routes either suspended or rerouted for safety reasons. These interruptions have left travelers stranded in multiple countries, including India.

By extending visas, waiving penalties, and offering temporary permits, the Indian government aims to provide flexibility and humanitarian support to foreign nationals caught in the crisis while maintaining immigration regulations during a period of regional instability.