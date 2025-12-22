Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Ankush Sabharwal

India's digital journey is no longer contained within metros or English-speaking users. The real transformation is playing out across Bharat-tier-2, tier-3 towns and deeply rural belts, where technology is rewriting the rules of access, opportunity, and empowerment. At the centre of this shift is a new generation of local-language AI technologies designed not just for India, but for Bharat.

Breaking the English Barrier with Voice-First Intelligence

For decades, the biggest barrier to digital adoption has been language. With over 22 official languages and 19,500 dialects, Bharat needed a system that understands people, not the other way around.

In other words, this is where Voice First and Telephony AI come into play as game changers, allowing a user to interact with a simple voice call, low-end phones, or even feature phones: no application, no internet dependency, no digital literacy required.

Be it a farmer looking at the mandi rates, a patient asking queries around health, or a citizen looking for some government services, the conversational systems that support native languages are democratizing access at scale.

Human-Centric Design for Real-World India

True inclusion is beyond translation; it demands empathy-led technology. A Human-Centric AI framework makes sure that the systems resonate with India's linguistic nuances, cultural contexts, and conversational behaviour.

This shift in itself humanises tech because now people can speak naturally: imperfect grammar, different languages mixed, and region-specific slang, just the way Bharat communicates.

The Power of Domain-Specific Models

India's socio-cultural depth defies full capture by generic global models. It is now time for India to move to Sovereign AI and Domain/Enterprise Specific Models-LLMs/SLMs trained on local datasets to deliver accuracy, safety, and contextual intelligence.

Models like BharatGPT represent this new wave: AI built on Indian languages, Indian knowledge graphs, and sector-specific datasets. Such systems are capable of delivering:

Agriculture advisories in Bundeli, Bhojpuri, and Rajasthani

Triage in Odia or Malayalam healthcare

Banking assistance in Hindi, Maithili and Assamese

These are innovations bridging the digital divide and fueling Ease of Living by making services that were hitherto confined to urban centres accessible.

AI Agents and Assistants: The New-age Workforce for Bharat

The next wave of automation is with AI Agents, systems that don't just answer queries but take end-to-end actions like filing forms, booking appointments, accessing records, or guiding users through complex processes.

These agents, deployed via AI Assistants such as ChatBots, VoiceBots, and even VideoBots, become the front-line service layer for:

Banks and financial technology companies are seeking to target rural consumers

enabling multilingual patient navigation in hospitals

Government departments providing citizen services

E-commerce and logistics networks are spreading into additional districts.

Their ability to function 24×7 in any language makes them indispensable for scaling digital services across India.

Agentic AI: The Next Leap

Traditional conversational systems responded only to queries. Agentic AI goes further, reasoning, planning, and executing tasks autonomously.

This would mean for India's heartland:

Automated loan application support

Smart grievance redressal

Real-time disaster information dissemination

Village-level tele-health triaging

These are systems designed to enhance efficiency with minimal human intervention and greatly reduce service gaps in the unserved or underserved regions.

Accessible AI: Inclusion as a Design Principle

Local-language AI is fundamentally Accessible AI, because it ensures:

Access without smartphones.

Access without high levels of literacy

Access without a stable internet

Access without English proficiency

This universality makes AI the most powerful equaliser for Bharat.

A Future Where Bharat Leads Global Innovation

Indeed, India's heartland is emerging as the single largest sandbox for AI innovation. The challenges-linguistic diversity, infrastructural gaps, and digital skilling-are pushing companies to build technologies unparalleled anywhere else in the world.

And the world is taking note as Bharat adopts these systems at scale. India’s innovations in voice, telephony, and multilingual cognition will shape global AI models in the coming decade.

AI is no longer a luxury but a foundational infrastructure that grounds India's next decade of growth. With Conversation AI, Voice First interfaces, Agentic AI, and models like BharatGPT, India is rewriting the meaning of digital inclusion. It is AI for Bharat: deeply local, powerfully inclusive, designed to uplift millions by speaking the language of their lives.

(The author is the Founder and CEO, CoRover)

