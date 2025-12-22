Voice-first and telephony AI allow users to interact through voice calls, even on low-end phones, without needing an app or internet. This makes digital services accessible in native languages.
AI For Bharat: How Voice-First, Local-Language Approach Is Powering India's Next Digital Leap Beyond Metros
From villages to tier-3 towns, voice-first and local-language AI is breaking the English barrier, enabling access to services, finance, healthcare and governance across Bharat.
By Ankush Sabharwal
India's digital journey is no longer contained within metros or English-speaking users. The real transformation is playing out across Bharat-tier-2, tier-3 towns and deeply rural belts, where technology is rewriting the rules of access, opportunity, and empowerment. At the centre of this shift is a new generation of local-language AI technologies designed not just for India, but for Bharat.
Breaking the English Barrier with Voice-First Intelligence
For decades, the biggest barrier to digital adoption has been language. With over 22 official languages and 19,500 dialects, Bharat needed a system that understands people, not the other way around.
In other words, this is where Voice First and Telephony AI come into play as game changers, allowing a user to interact with a simple voice call, low-end phones, or even feature phones: no application, no internet dependency, no digital literacy required.
Be it a farmer looking at the mandi rates, a patient asking queries around health, or a citizen looking for some government services, the conversational systems that support native languages are democratizing access at scale.
Human-Centric Design for Real-World India
True inclusion is beyond translation; it demands empathy-led technology. A Human-Centric AI framework makes sure that the systems resonate with India's linguistic nuances, cultural contexts, and conversational behaviour.
This shift in itself humanises tech because now people can speak naturally: imperfect grammar, different languages mixed, and region-specific slang, just the way Bharat communicates.
The Power of Domain-Specific Models
India's socio-cultural depth defies full capture by generic global models. It is now time for India to move to Sovereign AI and Domain/Enterprise Specific Models-LLMs/SLMs trained on local datasets to deliver accuracy, safety, and contextual intelligence.
Models like BharatGPT represent this new wave: AI built on Indian languages, Indian knowledge graphs, and sector-specific datasets. Such systems are capable of delivering:
- Agriculture advisories in Bundeli, Bhojpuri, and Rajasthani
- Triage in Odia or Malayalam healthcare
- Banking assistance in Hindi, Maithili and Assamese
These are innovations bridging the digital divide and fueling Ease of Living by making services that were hitherto confined to urban centres accessible.
AI Agents and Assistants: The New-age Workforce for Bharat
The next wave of automation is with AI Agents, systems that don't just answer queries but take end-to-end actions like filing forms, booking appointments, accessing records, or guiding users through complex processes.
These agents, deployed via AI Assistants such as ChatBots, VoiceBots, and even VideoBots, become the front-line service layer for:
- Banks and financial technology companies are seeking to target rural consumers
- enabling multilingual patient navigation in hospitals
- Government departments providing citizen services
- E-commerce and logistics networks are spreading into additional districts.
Their ability to function 24×7 in any language makes them indispensable for scaling digital services across India.
Agentic AI: The Next Leap
Traditional conversational systems responded only to queries. Agentic AI goes further, reasoning, planning, and executing tasks autonomously.
This would mean for India's heartland:
- Automated loan application support
- Smart grievance redressal
- Real-time disaster information dissemination
- Village-level tele-health triaging
These are systems designed to enhance efficiency with minimal human intervention and greatly reduce service gaps in the unserved or underserved regions.
Accessible AI: Inclusion as a Design Principle
Local-language AI is fundamentally Accessible AI, because it ensures:
- Access without smartphones.
- Access without high levels of literacy
- Access without a stable internet
- Access without English proficiency
- This universality makes AI the most powerful equaliser for Bharat.
A Future Where Bharat Leads Global Innovation
Indeed, India's heartland is emerging as the single largest sandbox for AI innovation. The challenges-linguistic diversity, infrastructural gaps, and digital skilling-are pushing companies to build technologies unparalleled anywhere else in the world.
And the world is taking note as Bharat adopts these systems at scale. India’s innovations in voice, telephony, and multilingual cognition will shape global AI models in the coming decade.
AI is no longer a luxury but a foundational infrastructure that grounds India's next decade of growth. With Conversation AI, Voice First interfaces, Agentic AI, and models like BharatGPT, India is rewriting the meaning of digital inclusion. It is AI for Bharat: deeply local, powerfully inclusive, designed to uplift millions by speaking the language of their lives.
(The author is the Founder and CEO, CoRover)
Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is AI breaking the language barrier in India?
What is human-centric AI for India?
It's an empathy-led approach that designs AI systems to understand India's linguistic nuances, cultural contexts, and natural communication styles, including mixed languages and slang.
Why are domain-specific AI models important for India?
Generic global models struggle with India's diversity. Local datasets train domain-specific models for better accuracy and contextual intelligence in areas like agriculture and healthcare.
What can AI Agents and Assistants do in India?
These systems can perform end-to-end actions like filing forms, booking appointments, and guiding users through processes. They serve as a front-line service layer for various sectors across India.
How does AI foster inclusion in India?
Local-language AI provides access without smartphones, high literacy, stable internet, or English proficiency. This makes AI a powerful tool for empowering people across Bharat.