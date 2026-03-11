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HomeTechnologyCentre Issues Notice To Telegram Over Piracy, Flags Channels Sharing Pirated Content

Centre Issues Notice To Telegram Over Piracy, Flags Channels Sharing Pirated Content

The action follows complaints from several OTT platforms alleging large-scale distribution of copyrighted material through channels operating on the messaging service.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:53 PM (IST)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000 directing the platform to remove pirated content.

The action follows complaints from several OTT platforms alleging large-scale distribution of copyrighted material through channels operating on the messaging service.

OTT Platforms Flag Piracy Concerns

According to the ministry, complaints were received from streaming platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

The platforms alleged that pirated copies of films and OTT shows were being widely circulated on Telegram channels, raising concerns over copyright violations.

Over 3,100 Channels Identified

Following the complaints, the ministry examined the issue and identified 3,142 Telegram channels involved in distributing pirated content.

The channels were found to be sharing films and OTT content without authorisation, according to the ministry’s findings.

The notice directs Telegram to remove the identified pirated material from its platform.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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Centre Issues Notice To Telegram Over Piracy Flags Channels Pirated Content
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