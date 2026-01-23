Then Vs Now: How Tech In 2016 Prepared Us For The World Of 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





People are calling 2026 the new 2016, and it makes perfect sense in tech. Many of the things we now see as “normal” were born ten years ago. From wireless audio to smart homes, from creator tools to AI-driven devices, 2016 quietly shaped how we live today. That year focused on making technology feel simple, useful, and human. It did not chase fantasy. It solved daily problems.

A decade later, those ideas are still guiding how products are built and how people use them. These eight innovations did not fade. They became habits.

iPhone 7 & AirPods Normalised Wireless Living

Removing the headphone jack caused anger at first. But it pushed people toward wireless audio. Slowly, cables disappeared from daily life. Now, wireless earbuds are expected, not surprising.

Google Pixel Changed How Phones Use Software

Pixel proved that software could be the main feature of a phone, not just the hardware. Camera processing, AI help, and quick updates became more important than specs alone.

Amazon Echo Made Voice A Daily Interface

Talking to machines once felt strange. Alexa made it normal. By 2026, voice commands will be common in homes, cars, and offices.

Tesla Autopilot Shifted How People See Cars

Cars stopped being just mechanical machines. They became systems that learn and update. Driver-assist features are now standard in many vehicles.

Dyson Supersonic & The Rise Of Smart Everyday Gadgets

Before this, hair dryers were simple machines. Dyson treated it like serious engineering. It showed that even small home tools could be redesigned with sensors, motors, and better control. Today, many household gadgets follow this same thinking.

Nike HyperAdapt Started The Idea Of Smart Clothing

Self-lacing shoes were not practical for most people, but they showed what was possible. Today’s fitness trackers and smart fabrics come from that early idea.

GoPro Hero5 Helped Create Everyday Video Culture

It made recording life simple. This helped shape vlogs, travel clips, and short videos long before social platforms focused on creators.

Instagram Stories Changed Online Communication

People stopped posting only perfect photos. Fast, temporary updates became normal. This changed news, marketing, and personal sharing.

In the end, 2016 mattered because its technology fit into real life. That is why, even in 2026, its influence is still everywhere.