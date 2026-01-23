Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThen Vs Now: How Tech In 2016 Prepared Us For The World Of 2026

Then Vs Now: How Tech In 2016 Prepared Us For The World Of 2026

From AirPods to Alexa, 2016 quietly shaped modern life. A decade later, its ideas still guide how tech feels simple, human, and useful, proving why people now call 2026 the new 2016.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

People are calling 2026 the new 2016, and it makes perfect sense in tech. Many of the things we now see as “normal” were born ten years ago. From wireless audio to smart homes, from creator tools to AI-driven devices, 2016 quietly shaped how we live today. That year focused on making technology feel simple, useful, and human. It did not chase fantasy. It solved daily problems. 

A decade later, those ideas are still guiding how products are built and how people use them. These eight innovations did not fade. They became habits.

iPhone 7 & AirPods Normalised Wireless Living

Removing the headphone jack caused anger at first. But it pushed people toward wireless audio. Slowly, cables disappeared from daily life. Now, wireless earbuds are expected, not surprising.

Google Pixel Changed How Phones Use Software

Pixel proved that software could be the main feature of a phone, not just the hardware. Camera processing, AI help, and quick updates became more important than specs alone.

Amazon Echo Made Voice A Daily Interface

Talking to machines once felt strange. Alexa made it normal. By 2026, voice commands will be common in homes, cars, and offices.

Tesla Autopilot Shifted How People See Cars

Cars stopped being just mechanical machines. They became systems that learn and update. Driver-assist features are now standard in many vehicles.

Dyson Supersonic & The Rise Of Smart Everyday Gadgets

Before this, hair dryers were simple machines. Dyson treated it like serious engineering. It showed that even small home tools could be redesigned with sensors, motors, and better control. Today, many household gadgets follow this same thinking.

Nike HyperAdapt Started The Idea Of Smart Clothing

Self-lacing shoes were not practical for most people, but they showed what was possible. Today’s fitness trackers and smart fabrics come from that early idea.

GoPro Hero5 Helped Create Everyday Video Culture

It made recording life simple. This helped shape vlogs, travel clips, and short videos long before social platforms focused on creators.

Instagram Stories Changed Online Communication

People stopped posting only perfect photos. Fast, temporary updates became normal. This changed news, marketing, and personal sharing.

In the end, 2016 mattered because its technology fit into real life. That is why, even in 2026, its influence is still everywhere.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes 2026 comparable to 2016 in the tech world?

2016 set the foundation for many technologies now considered normal, like wireless audio and smart homes. Its focus was on practical, human-centric tech that solved daily problems.

What was significant about the Google Pixel's approach to smartphones?

The Google Pixel demonstrated that software, including AI features and quick updates, could be a phone's primary selling point over hardware specifications alone.

How did the Amazon Echo change user interaction with devices?

The Amazon Echo normalized voice commands as a daily interface. This has led to voice control becoming common in homes, cars, and offices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget