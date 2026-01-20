Best Unlimited Internet Plans In India Right Now: Jio, Airtel & BSNL Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The meaning of “unlimited data” has changed in India over the years. Earlier, it only meant free calling with a fixed amount of daily data. Now, with the arrival of 5G, many plans offer high-speed internet without a clear cap in selected areas. Every telecom brand follows its own rules, so users must understand what they are actually getting. Some plans slow down after daily limits, while others stay fast on 5G.

This guide explains how unlimited data plans in India work and what Jio, Airtel, and BSNL currently offer.

What Is An Unlimited Data Plan In India?

Most unlimited data plans come with a daily data limit, such as 1.5GB, 2GB, or 2.5GB. Once this limit is used, the internet continues at a very low speed.

On 5G networks, some plans remove this cap for users with compatible phones in supported areas. Along with data, these plans usually include unlimited calls and a fixed number of SMS per day.

Jio Unlimited Data Plans In India

Jio’s unlimited data plans focus on daily data packs combined with 5G access. Prepaid plans generally start around Rs 349 for 28 days, offering 2GB per day. Longer plans extend the same structure for 90 days or a full year.

On 5G networks, Jio users with eligible devices can use high-speed data beyond the daily limit. Postpaid plans follow a monthly data system and also allow unlimited 5G in supported regions.

Airtel Unlimited Data Plans In India

Airtel follows a similar model with daily data limits on prepaid plans. Packs above Rs 239 usually qualify for unlimited 5G usage in coverage areas. Common plans range from 2GB to 2.5GB per day with standard calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel postpaid plans offer fixed monthly data, with 5G access added where available. After data exhaustion on 4G, speed is reduced.

BSNL Unlimited Data Plans In India

BSNL’s unlimited data plans are built mainly for long validity and basic usage. Most plans offer a daily data cap, after which speed drops sharply. Popular options include 70-day and 150-day packs with 2GB per day.

These plans are often chosen for calling needs rather than heavy internet use, especially in areas where 4G coverage is limited.

Understanding how each brand defines “unlimited” helps avoid confusion. Choosing the right plan depends on network reach, phone type, and daily usage habits.