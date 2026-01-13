Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStates'EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP': Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal

Two BJP workers were arrested in Bankura with nearly 1,000 Form 7s meant for voter deletion, sparking a political row during Bengal’s SIR exercise.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two BJP workers were arrested in West Bengal’s Bankura district after police recovered nearly 1,000 Form 7 applications—used to seek deletion of names from electoral rolls, from a vehicle travelling from Taldangra to Khatra, triggering a political storm amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Police sources said the seized forms were pre-filled with names and personal details of voters from multiple areas of the district, with a majority linked to the Taldangra Assembly constituency. Five BJP workers were reportedly in the car at the time of interception.

Mamata Alleges Plot To Delete Voters

While two were detained on the spot, three others fled. An FIR has been registered at Khatra police station, and the forms along with the vehicle have been seized. The incident escalated tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared images of the seized vehicle and accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to “steal people’s democracy” by falsely declaring voters dead to remove their names from the rolls. Banerjee reiterated her allegation that voters’ personal data was being misused under the pretext of SIR and said she had instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to remain vigilant.

TMC Alleges Large-Scale Voter Deletions

She warned of strict action if irregularities were detected. The Chief Minister also claimed that 54 lakh names were wrongly excluded from the draft electoral roll, alleging a selective and politically motivated exercise. The TMC further accused the BJP of mobilising workers from neighbouring states such as Bihar and Jharkhand to submit Form 7 applications in bulk and pressuring election officials. The BJP has not issued an official response so far.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was recovered from the vehicle in Bankura district?

Police recovered nearly 1,000 Form 7 applications, used to request deletion of names from electoral rolls, from a vehicle.

Why were the BJP workers arrested?

Two BJP workers were arrested after police found pre-filled Form 7 applications in their vehicle, suggesting an attempt to remove voters from electoral rolls.

What is the Chief Minister's accusation regarding the voter list revision?

The Chief Minister alleges the BJP and Election Commission are trying to steal democracy by falsely declaring voters dead to remove their names from the rolls during the voter list revision.

What is the significance of Form 7?

Form 7 is used to apply for the deletion of names from electoral rolls.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP West Bengal SIR Voter Deletion .TMC
