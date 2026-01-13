‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two BJP workers were arrested in West Bengal’s Bankura district after police recovered nearly 1,000 Form 7 applications—used to seek deletion of names from electoral rolls, from a vehicle travelling from Taldangra to Khatra, triggering a political storm amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Police sources said the seized forms were pre-filled with names and personal details of voters from multiple areas of the district, with a majority linked to the Taldangra Assembly constituency. Five BJP workers were reportedly in the car at the time of interception.

Mamata Alleges Plot To Delete Voters

While two were detained on the spot, three others fled. An FIR has been registered at Khatra police station, and the forms along with the vehicle have been seized. The incident escalated tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared images of the seized vehicle and accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to “steal people’s democracy” by falsely declaring voters dead to remove their names from the rolls. Banerjee reiterated her allegation that voters’ personal data was being misused under the pretext of SIR and said she had instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to remain vigilant.

TMC Alleges Large-Scale Voter Deletions She warned of strict action if irregularities were detected. The Chief Minister also claimed that 54 lakh names were wrongly excluded from the draft electoral roll, alleging a selective and politically motivated exercise. The TMC further accused the BJP of mobilising workers from neighbouring states such as Bihar and Jharkhand to submit Form 7 applications in bulk and pressuring election officials. The BJP has not issued an official response so far.