LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (04.03.2026): Dear SPARK MORNING WEDNESDAY 1PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (04.03.2026): Dear SPARK MORNING WEDNESDAY 1PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday, March 4, 2026: Dear SPARK Morning 1PM, Dear REGAL Day 6PM, Dear DREAM Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results WEDNESDAY, 04-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday (March 4, 2026): The DEAR SPARK Morning Lottery, DEAR REGAL Day, and DEAR DREAM Evening, formerly known as DEAR INDUS Morning, DEAR CUPID Day, and DEAR PELICAN Evening, respectively, take place every Tuesday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Spark, Dear Regal, and Dear Dream attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR SPARK MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:15 PM (IST)  •  04 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Dear Spark Morning 1PM Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66C 25078


13:06 PM (IST)  •  04 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Dear SPARK Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

