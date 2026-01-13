Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Iran Protests: Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Officials Blame 'Terrorists’

Tehran says communication with Washington remains open, even as Trump weighs a response, including threatened tariffs on countries trading with Iran.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
About 2,000 people have been killed in nationwide protests across Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday, marking one of the deadliest bouts of unrest in the country in decades. Despite the intensifying turmoil, Tehran said on Monday that channels of communication with Washington remain open. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi exchanges messages with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff “whenever necessary,” a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP. While the United States has no diplomatic presence in Iran, its interests are represented by the Swiss embassy.

Trump Weighs Response As Iran Tensions

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing his response to the unrest. On Monday, he threatened a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran, though details of which countries would be targeted or under what legal authority were not clarified. Iran has signaled that it is prepared for both military confrontation and dialogue. Araghchi emphasised that Tehran remains open to talks despite repeated US threats. The escalating situation has drawn international concern, with rights groups reporting hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests amid fears that the actual toll may be far higher than publicly acknowledged.

As the protests continue, Iran confronts a critical juncture that could define its political landscape for years. The world watches closely as Tehran and Washington navigate an increasingly tense standoff, with lives, diplomacy, and regional stability hanging in the balance.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been killed in the recent protests in Iran?

An Iranian official stated on Tuesday that approximately 2,000 people have been killed in nationwide protests. This marks one of the deadliest periods of unrest in Iran in decades.

Are there open channels of communication between Iran and the United States?

Yes, Tehran has indicated that channels of communication with Washington remain open. The Iranian Foreign Minister exchanges messages with the U.S. Middle East envoy when necessary.

What action has the U.S. President reportedly considered regarding the unrest in Iran?

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering his response to the unrest. He has threatened a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, though specifics were not clarified.

How is the United States represented diplomatically in Iran?

The United States does not have a diplomatic presence in Iran. However, its interests are represented by the Swiss embassy in the country.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
