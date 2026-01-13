Iran Protests: Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Officials Blame 'Terrorists’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





About 2,000 people have been killed in nationwide protests across Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday, marking one of the deadliest bouts of unrest in the country in decades. Despite the intensifying turmoil, Tehran said on Monday that channels of communication with Washington remain open. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi exchanges messages with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff “whenever necessary,” a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP. While the United States has no diplomatic presence in Iran, its interests are represented by the Swiss embassy.

Trump Weighs Response As Iran Tensions

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing his response to the unrest. On Monday, he threatened a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran, though details of which countries would be targeted or under what legal authority were not clarified. Iran has signaled that it is prepared for both military confrontation and dialogue. Araghchi emphasised that Tehran remains open to talks despite repeated US threats. The escalating situation has drawn international concern, with rights groups reporting hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests amid fears that the actual toll may be far higher than publicly acknowledged.

As the protests continue, Iran confronts a critical juncture that could define its political landscape for years. The world watches closely as Tehran and Washington navigate an increasingly tense standoff, with lives, diplomacy, and regional stability hanging in the balance.