Are Liquor Shops Open Today On Holi 2026? Check Delhi’s Dry Day List For March

For the first time in many years, liquor shops in Delhi will remain open during Holi celebrations. Traditionally, the national capital observed Holi as a dry day, meaning the sale of alcohol was not allowed across the city. However, a recent order issued by the Delhi government has changed this long-standing rule. The updated list of dry days for March 2026 does not include Holi.

This means liquor stores across Delhi can operate normally during the festival. The decision marks a notable shift in the city’s excise policy during one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals.

Delhi Liquor Shops Open On Holi 2026

The biggest change this year is that Delhi liquor shops open on Holi 2026, which was earlier considered a dry day in the capital. The decision comes after an order issued on January 15 under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

According to the government notification, only three days in March will be observed as dry days. These include Id-ul-Fitr on March 21, Ram Navami on March 26, and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Since Holi does not appear on the official list anymore, liquor outlets across Delhi are allowed to remain open and continue regular business. This means people celebrating the festival will be able to purchase alcohol from licensed stores without restrictions.

Earlier, Holi was commonly marked as a dry day in Delhi due to the large public celebrations and cultural significance of the festival.

Delhi Dry Day List 2026 Explained

The updated Delhi dry day list 2026 clarifies that restrictions on alcohol sales will only apply on specific religious holidays mentioned in the official order.

Under the Delhi Excise Rules, the government has the authority to declare certain days as dry days when the sale of liquor is prohibited. These decisions are usually taken to maintain public order or respect important religious events.

For March 2026, the government has limited dry days to only three major festivals. As a result, Holi celebrations this year will not include restrictions on liquor sales.

This change has attracted attention because it breaks a long-standing practice in the city. Many residents are noticing the difference, as liquor stores will now operate normally during Holi festivities across Delhi.