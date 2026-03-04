Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HIGHLIGHTS | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

HIGHLIGHTS | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 25, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-42 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday (Mar 4, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-42 Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (March 4, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 4 March 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-42 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 04-03-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-42
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 4, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-42 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:23 PM (IST)  •  04 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY (04.03.2026) Draw: TIME Of Announcement

The Kerala government releases the DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. Today, March 4, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3.07 PM, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for DHANALEKSHMI lottery result will be drawn. To view the latest lottery result live updates, follow ABP Live.

13:22 PM (IST)  •  04 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 96)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 138)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-42 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

New Update
