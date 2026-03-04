Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Holi With Daughter Katyayani, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral: WATCH

A video of Tejashwi Yadav celebrating Holi with his daughter Katyayani is winning hearts online, capturing a joyful father-daughter moment filled with colours and laughter.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

A tender family moment featuring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his daughter Katyayani is capturing attention online this Holi. In a video shared during the festival, the Bihar politician is seen celebrating the festival in a quiet, affectionate way.

The clip shows Tejashwi Yadav gently applying colours to Katyayani while smiling warmly. Katyayani appears equally delighted. She happily plays with the colours in her own innocent way, adding to the cheerful scene. 

Family Moments Take Centre Stage

The video reflects the festive spirit of Holi inside the Yadav household. Laughter, playful exchanges, and bursts of vibrant colour fill the atmosphere, capturing the essence of the festival.

Instead of speeches or political conversations, the moment focuses on family joy. The celebration feels intimate and genuine, offering a glimpse into the personal side of a public figure.

Tejashwi Yadav Shares Message Of Unity And Love On Holi

Along with the video, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition shared a heartfelt message about the deeper meaning of the festival.

Posting on X, Tejashwi Yadav spoke about the importance of humanity, unity, and harmony. He noted that Holi serves as a reminder that the spirit of humanity is the most powerful and beautiful colour of all.

"The sacred festival of colours reminds us that the colour of humanity is the deepest and the most beautiful," Tejashwi Yadav wrote.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Embed widget