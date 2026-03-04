Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Holi With Daughter Katyayani, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral: WATCH

A tender family moment featuring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his daughter Katyayani is capturing attention online this Holi. In a video shared during the festival, the Bihar politician is seen celebrating the festival in a quiet, affectionate way.

The clip shows Tejashwi Yadav gently applying colours to Katyayani while smiling warmly. Katyayani appears equally delighted. She happily plays with the colours in her own innocent way, adding to the cheerful scene.

Wishing you a colourful Holi filled with love, life, light, laughter and joy! #TejashwiYadav #HoliCelebration pic.twitter.com/YL0U27tQ8V — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 4, 2026

Family Moments Take Centre Stage

The video reflects the festive spirit of Holi inside the Yadav household. Laughter, playful exchanges, and bursts of vibrant colour fill the atmosphere, capturing the essence of the festival.

Instead of speeches or political conversations, the moment focuses on family joy. The celebration feels intimate and genuine, offering a glimpse into the personal side of a public figure.

Tejashwi Yadav Shares Message Of Unity And Love On Holi

Along with the video, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition shared a heartfelt message about the deeper meaning of the festival.

Posting on X, Tejashwi Yadav spoke about the importance of humanity, unity, and harmony. He noted that Holi serves as a reminder that the spirit of humanity is the most powerful and beautiful colour of all.

रंगों का ये पावन पर्व हमें याद दिलाता है कि इंसानियत का रंग सबसे गहरा और सबसे खूबसूरत होता है। आज जब हम एक दूसरे को गुलाल लगाएँ तो दिलों की दूरियाँ भी मिटा, मन के मैल भी धो डालें।



आइए इस होली, नफरत की हर रेखा को प्रेम के रंग से भर दें, भेदभाव की हर दीवार को भाईचारे से ढहा दें।… pic.twitter.com/3FQgTAmETL — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 4, 2026

"The sacred festival of colours reminds us that the colour of humanity is the deepest and the most beautiful," Tejashwi Yadav wrote.