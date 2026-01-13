Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Actor Vijay To Appear Before CBI On January 19 In Karur Stampede Probe

Actor Vijay To Appear Before CBI On January 19 In Karur Stampede Probe

Actor Vijay has been summoned again by the CBI in the Karur stampede case; he denies allegations. The investigation has changed hands multiple times.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Actor and TVK chief Vijay has been summoned once again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy, in which 41 people lost their lives. Vijay was previously questioned for six hours, during which sources say he acknowledged that his party organised the rally where the incident occurred. The tragedy took place on September 27, 2025, during a massive political rally addressed by Vijay. It was one of the deadliest crowd-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in recent years. The Tamil Nadu Police had previously attributed the chaos to Vijay’s delayed arrival and inadequate arrangements, including insufficient food, water, and restroom facilities, which reportedly caused frustration among attendees.

Probe Shifted, Political Blame Game

The investigation has changed hands multiple times. Initially, the Madras High Court set up a Special Investigation Team, but the case was later transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court ruled that further investigation was required and scrapped a one-member commission appointed by the state government. The probe is being monitored by a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. Vijay has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations a “conspiracy” by the DMK. He also accused the police of poor crowd management and failure to clear bottlenecks on the approach roads. The DMK has rejected his claims.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Vijay been summoned by the CBI?

Vijay has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a political rally.

What was the Karur stampede tragedy?

The Karur stampede tragedy was a crowd-related incident during a political rally addressed by Vijay, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people.

Who is investigating the Karur stampede tragedy?

The investigation into the Karur stampede tragedy has been transferred to the CBI and is being monitored by a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

What were the alleged causes of the tragedy?

The Tamil Nadu Police attributed the chaos to Vijay's delayed arrival and inadequate arrangements, while Vijay accused the police of poor crowd management.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Actor Vijay CBI Investigation CBI Karur Stampede
