Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday, Feb 28, 2026: Dear VISION Morning 1PM, Dear ELITE Day 6PM, Dear LUCKY Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE TBA

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Out Live updates Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 28 Feb 2026 dear vision morning 1 pm dear elite day 6 pm dear lucky evening 8 pm saturday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday (Feb 28, 2026): Dear Vision Morning, Dear Elite Day, Dear Lucky Evening Draw OUT - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 28, 2026): Dear SATURDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Complete Winners List

Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): The DEAR VISION Morning Lottery, DEAR ELITE Day, and DEAR LUCKY Evening, formerly known as DEAR NARMADA Morning, DEAR DONNER Day, and DEAR STORK Evening, respectively, take place every Saturday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 84K 80171

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 28, 2026): Dear ELITE DAY 6PM Lucky Draw - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 28, 2026): Dear LUCKY EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VISION MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:17 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Result Out LIVE: Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400


12:48 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Vision Morning Draw DECLARED - Check Winners

To be announced next. Stay tunned to get the latest lottery result live updates only on ABP LIVE.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Result Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Saturday Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Lottery Sambad Today Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Dear Narmada Saturday Dear Stork Saturday Dear DONNER Saturday Lottery Sambad Results Nagaland Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lotteries Online Nagaland Lottery Out Dear VISION SATURDAY Morning Dear ELITE SATURDAY Day Dear LUCKY SATURDAY Evening Lottery Sambad Today Declared Nagaland Lottery Sambad 28.02.2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400
LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 28, 2026): Dear VISION MORNING 1PM Saturday Draw DECLARED (1CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 83D 74400
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 70H 69533
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 70H 69533
Northeast
'Assam Women Trapped In Schemes': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Pressure On Beneficiaries
'Assam Women Trapped In Schemes': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Pressure On Beneficiaries
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR SUPREME DAY 6PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 87H 15621
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR SUPREME DAY 6PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 87H 15621
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Launches Precision Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions and US-Iran Talks
Ideas of India 2026: Beyond Degrees: Reimagining Education, Leadership and Learning Futures
Breaking News: Israel Launches Multi-Target Strikes on Iran Amid Failed US-Iran Nuclear Talks
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Prof. Harsh V Pant Talks Security and Strategy at Ideas of India Summit 2026
Breaking Now: 4-Year-Old Falls into Ganga Canal, Rescue Operation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget