LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.02 2026): KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Saturday (Feb 28, 2026): Karunya KR-744 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 01:30 PM (IST)

Kerala Lottery Sambad Saturday (Feb 28, 2026): Karunya KR-744 Bumper Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (February 28, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Saturday, 28 February 2026:

KARUNYA KR-744 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 28-02-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-744
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹25 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 28, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-744 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:30 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

13:30 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).

