Geneva, Nov 29 (PTI): Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov drew first blood in the World Chess Championship, defeating defending champion D Gukesh in the fifth game after the Indian faltered with a queen move here on Sunday.

Sindarov maintained the pressure and capitalised on Gukesh's error on the 31st move, when the Indian miscalculated at a crucial juncture and slipped into a hopeless rook-and-pawn endgame.

The Reti Opening was Sindarov's choice, and Gukesh found himself on the back foot in the middlegame as white enjoyed better central control and more room to manoeuvre.

Gukesh was in a difficult position and had to spend considerable time to stay afloat. However, the Indian fought back doggedly, and the game appeared to be heading for another draw as he managed to neutralise much of Sindarov's advantage.

The defining moment came after both players had exchanged all their minor pieces, with Sindarov posing a relatively modest problem in Gukesh's attempt to equalise comfortably.

With just a few minutes left before the first time control of 40 moves in two hours, Gukesh made a decisive error by going for a queen exchange, leaving himself with a difficult endgame to defend.

Sindarov immediately sensed an opportunity. With a 10-minute advantage on the clock, the Uzbek calculated the ensuing position accurately, picking off a kingside pawn before following it up with a pawn sacrifice that cleared his path to victory. The game lasted 47 moves.

The defeat will serve as a wake-up call for Gukesh, who had held his own through the first four games, all of which ended in draws.

Sindarov, meanwhile, has made a strong statement, and the onus is now on Gukesh to bounce back and revive his title defence. The Indian had won the world championship crown two years ago by defeating China's Ding Liren.

There are still nine classical games to go, giving Gukesh ample opportunity to turn the contest around. Even if the match is level after 14 games, the title will be decided through tiebreaks under faster time controls.

The USD 2.5 million world championship is now finely poised, with Sindarov having seized the initiative after his first victory. But Gukesh has shown time and again that he is capable of fighting back from difficult positions.

The sixth game will be played on Monday, followed by a rest day before the next three games. PTI Cor AM AM

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