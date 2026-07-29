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English NewsSportsQuote Of The Day | Michael Jordan's Powerful Words On Taking Action And Creating Success

Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan's Powerful Words On Taking Action And Creating Success

Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan's iconic quote reminds us that success comes through action, persistence, and unwavering determination

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His legendary career exemplifies this philosophy through relentless determination.

Michael Jordan's motivational words continue to inspire athletes, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals across the world. Widely regarded as one of basketball's greatest legends, Jordan built his extraordinary career through relentless discipline, unwavering determination, and an unmatched competitive spirit. Beyond his six NBA championships and countless accolades, he has become a symbol of perseverance, leadership, and the belief that greatness is earned through consistent effort rather than talent alone.

Quote And Meaning

"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." - Michael Jordan

This quote highlights the difference between dreaming about success and taking the necessary steps to achieve it. While many people hope for opportunities or wait for the perfect moment, Jordan emphasises that real accomplishments come from action, discipline, and persistence. The message encourages individuals to stop relying on luck or circumstances and instead focus on hard work, preparation, and the courage to turn ambitions into reality. It serves as a powerful reminder that success is created through consistent effort, not wishful thinking.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Although the exact occasion where Michael Jordan first said this quote remains uncertain, it has long been associated with his philosophy on excellence and has been widely cited in motivational speeches, leadership discussions, and sports literature. The statement reflects the mindset that defined Jordan throughout his legendary career with the Chicago Bulls, where he consistently demonstrated that preparation, resilience, and relentless action were the true foundations of success.

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Jordan's journey, from being famously cut from his high school varsity basketball team to becoming a six-time NBA champion and global sporting icon—gives even greater weight to these words. His career was built on constant improvement, tireless practice, and an unshakable desire to outwork the competition. As a result, this quote has become one of his most enduring lessons, inspiring millions to stop waiting for opportunities and instead create them through determination and action.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the exact origin of Michael Jordan's famous quote known?

No, the exact occasion where Jordan first said this quote remains uncertain. However, it is strongly linked to his philosophy on excellence and his legendary career with the Chicago Bulls.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Wednesday Wisdom Quote Michael Jordan Quote Michael Jordan Motivation
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