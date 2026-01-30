Virat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsVirat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account vanished briefly, triggering panic and speculation among fans before being restored hours later without any official explanation.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:05 AM (IST)

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli left the internet stunned after his official Instagram account was briefly deactivated, triggering widespread confusion among fans and followers. The unexpected development came to light in the early hours of Friday when users attempting to access the handle @virat.kohli found the profile missing. With over 274 million followers at the time, the sudden disappearance of one of the world’s most-followed sports personalities quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms. 

Several fans reported encountering error notifications stating, "This page isn't available" or "The link may be broken" while trying to open Kohli’s profile. Screenshots shared by fan pages further confirmed that the account was inaccessible, amplifying concerns and speculation. The issue was first noticed during the early morning hours, adding to the sense of alarm among followers across time zones.  

Account Restored Within Hours, Silence Continues 

While panic spread rapidly online, the situation stabilised later in the morning as Kohli’s Instagram account became accessible again. Despite the restoration, neither Kohli nor his team has issued an official statement explaining the brief deactivation. His profile on X (formerly Twitter) remains active, though no clarification has been posted there either. 

The timing of the incident raised eyebrows, particularly as Kohli has been enjoying a strong run of form on the field. Earlier this month, he reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings following a commanding 124-run innings against New Zealand. Given his recent performances and visibility, the temporary vanishing of his Instagram presence struck many as unusual. 

Fans Float Theories, Past Incidents Resurface 

In the absence of official clarification, social media has been flooded with theories attempting to explain the episode. Some users linked it to the alleged Avneet Kaur incident from April 2025, when Kohli had reportedly liked a post featuring the actress, sparking online chatter at the time. Others revisited long-standing retirement speculation, recalling Kohli’s earlier remark that "when he is done, he will be gone for a while." 

A section of fans also suggested the move could have been intentional possibly linked to brand strategy or a planned digital reset. However, these claims remain speculative, with no concrete evidence to support them. 

As of now, neither Kohli nor Instagram has offered an explanation for the brief outage. While the account return has eased immediate concerns, the silence surrounding the incident continues to fuel online debate. Fans remain watchful, awaiting clarity from the cricketer or his representatives on what caused the sudden disappearance of one of India’s most influential digital profiles. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Instagram
