Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Push BCCI To Revamp Broadcast Policy - Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The landscape of Indian domestic cricket is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Driven by recent participation of icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to overhaul its broadcasting policy to meet an unprecedented surge in fan demand.

The "Star Power" Effect

Historically, marquee Indian players often stepped away from domestic circuits once they became permanent fixtures in the national squad. However, a recent BCCI mandate requiring centrally contracted players to appear in domestic tournaments when available has changed the game.

The impact was immediate. Last year, Kohli’s appearance for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match drew massive crowds to the Arun Jaitley Stadium

This trend continued during the recent 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Matches featuring Rohit Sharma for Mumbai in Jaipur and Kohli for Delhi in Bengaluru saw stadiums packed with fans, proving that the appeal of these legends extends far beyond the international arena.

Broadcasting Revamp

The surge in interest has highlighted a big gap in the current broadcasting framework. Currently, BCCI is contracted to televise only 100 domestic matches per season. This limitation left thousands of fans frustrated when high-profile games featuring national stars, including Virat and Rohit, were not available for live viewing.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia acknowledged these concerns, admitting that the board has been "flooded with queries" regarding live coverage.

"That’s the biggest change that we have seen, that international cricketers are regularly playing domestic cricket. Earlier, I never got calls saying, ‘Why is this match not shown live?’... we are definitely going to increase the number [of televised matches]," Saikia told Sportstar.

The board is now working closely with its telecasting partners to revise the existing contract, ensuring a higher number of matches are televised starting next season.

Impact on Grassroots and Youth Development

Beyond the commercial benefits, Saikia emphasized the developmental advantages of this policy. Having seasoned veterans share a dressing room with aspiring cricketers provides an environment that no training session can replicate.

The presence of players who have mastered the game at the highest level boosts confidence of younger players and prepares them for the rigors of international cricket. As BCCI prepares for the upcoming seasons, focus remains on leveraging this star power to strengthen the entire cricketing ecosystem in India.