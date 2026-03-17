Residents in Dubai and Doha experienced multiple explosions following missile threat alerts. Authorities in both cities activated emergency protocols.
Dubai, Doha Hit By Explosions After Missile Alerts; UAE, Qatar Issue Safety Warnings
Explosions reported in Dubai and Doha after missile alerts, with residents urged to seek shelter as air defence systems respond to threats.
Residents in Dubai and Doha were shaken early Tuesday after multiple explosions were reported shortly after missile threat alerts were issued across both cities. According to AFP, at least three blasts were heard in Dubai, while similar loud explosions were confirmed in Qatar’s capital by international media reports.
Authorities in both countries swiftly activated emergency protocols, urging citizens and residents to prioritise safety as air defence systems were deployed to counter potential threats.
Air Defence Systems Activated Amid Threat
In the United Arab Emirates, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that defence systems were actively intercepting missile and drone threats. Residents received emergency alerts on their mobile phones instructing them to “immediately seek a safe place” due to what was described as a “potential missile threat.”
The rapid response highlighted the preparedness of UAE authorities in handling aerial threats, even as uncertainty remained over the origin and scale of the attack.
Qatar Issues Urgent Public Safety Advisory
In Qatar, officials issued similar advisories, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid windows or glass structures until further notice. Government alerts emphasised staying away from open areas as a precautionary measure.
Local media reports indicated that the warnings were circulated widely, reflecting heightened concern over civilian safety as defence forces monitored the situation in real time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Dubai and Doha early Tuesday morning?
Were air defense systems deployed in response to the threats?
Yes, air defense systems were activated in both the UAE and Qatar to intercept potential missile and drone threats.
What advice were residents given in Dubai and Doha?
Residents were urged to seek safe places immediately, stay indoors, and avoid windows and open areas until further notice.