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HomeSportsIPLMost Run-Out Players In IPL History: Legends Lead Unwanted List

Most Run-Out Players In IPL History: Legends Lead Unwanted List

Indian cricket legends top the unfortunate list of getting run-out the most in IPL history so far, highlighting the risks of aggressive running in T20 cricket.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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IPL Most Run-Outs Record: In a tournament as fast-paced as the Indian Premier League (IPL), even the smallest lapse in judgment can prove decisive. While batsmen often dominate headlines with explosive boundaries and match-winning knocks, quick singles and risky running between the wickets can sometimes turn into costly errors. Over the years, several high-profile cricketers have fallen victim to run-outs while trying to accelerate the scoring rate. Interestingly, the top three spots on the list of players with the most run-outs in IPL history are occupied by some of India’s most accomplished names.

Top 3 Most Run-Out Players In IPL History

3) Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik occupies the third spot on this list. With over 250 IPL appearances, Karthik has been run-out 15 times in the tournament.

Often deployed as a finisher, Karthik has regularly walked in during the death overs, where the pressure to score quickly is at its peak. In such situations, taking risks while running between the wickets becomes inevitable, which explains his presence on this list.

2) Shikhar Dhawan 

Former prolific Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, shares a similar record. Having represented multiple franchises over a long IPL career, Dhawan has also been run-out 16 times.

Dhawan’s natural attacking style and eagerness to keep the scoreboard ticking meant he frequently pushed for risky singles and doubles. While this approach brought success on many occasions, it also led to a fair share of run-out dismissals.

1) Gautam Gambhir 

Gautam Gambhir, currently India's head coach, leads this tally. The two-time IPL-winning captain featured in 154 matches during his IPL career. Known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order, Gambhir was also run-out 16 times.

Opening the innings often demands quick decision-making and sharp running, and Gambhir’s intent to give his team fast starts occasionally resulted in unfortunate dismissals. Despite this record, his overall contribution to IPL history remains immense.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has the most run-outs in IPL history?

Gautam Gambhir leads the list of players with the most run-outs in IPL history, having been run-out 16 times.

How many times has Dinesh Karthik been run-out in the IPL?

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been run-out 15 times in his extensive IPL career.

Which prominent Indian opener shares a similar run-out record with Gautam Gambhir?

Shikhar Dhawan, a former prolific Indian opener, also shares a similar record, having been run-out 16 times in the IPL.

Why are players like Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan often run-out?

These players, often playing in high-pressure situations or with an attacking style, frequently take risks while running between wickets to accelerate the scoring, leading to more run-out dismissals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IPL Records IPL IPL 2026
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