Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Ticket Sales: Phased Booking Revealed, Early Access For Select Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Tickets: The excitement around the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues to build, with Mumbai Indians (MI) officially unveiling the ticket sale plan for their home matches in the tournament’s opening phase. The first leg of the season will run from March 28 to April 12, with the five-time champions scheduled to play four matches during this period. As per the schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mumbai will begin their campaign with a high-profile clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Following this home opener, the team will travel for back-to-back away fixtures against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will then return to Mumbai for a marquee encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

MI IPL 2026 Phased Ticket Sales Announced

Paltan, it’s time to plan your Wankhede matchdays! 🤩



MI Home Match tickets for #TATAIPL 2026 will go live in phases. Check the details and mark your calendars! 🎟️🗓️👇🏻https://t.co/gZ5ZV9q7Jw pic.twitter.com/ytWtPnlpCT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026

MI has introduced a structured ticket release system to manage demand and reward loyal supporters. Tickets will be distributed in four separate phases, ensuring early access for members and select users before the general public sale begins.

All tickets will be issued as M-Tickets and can be purchased exclusively through the BookMyShow platform.

Priority Access For Members & Users

The first phase of sales is reserved for Google Pay users, allowing bookings from March 19, 12:00 IST to March 21, 12:00 IST.

This is followed by a dedicated window for MI’s Gold, Silver, and Junior Members, who will gain early access from March 21, 15:00 IST to March 22, 15:00 IST.

In the third phase, MI Blue Members along with pre-registered BookMyShow users can secure tickets between March 22, 17:00 IST and March 23, 17:00 IST.

Finally, tickets will be opened to the general public from March 23, 18:00 IST onwards.

The franchise has clarified that only those who purchased their membership before 11:59 PM IST on March 19, 2026, will be eligible for early access privileges. This phased approach is designed to ensure that dedicated fans and long-time members receive priority booking opportunities.