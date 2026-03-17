The LPG carrier MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar Port carrying a substantial consignment of liquefied petroleum gas, strengthening India's energy supply chain.
Second LPG Tanker MT Nanda Devi Reaches Gujarat Port With 46,500 MT Cargo Via Strait Of Hormuz
LPG carrier Nanda Devi docks at Vadinar with 46,500 MT cargo, boosting India’s fuel reserves amid West Asia tensions and supply concerns.
India strengthened its energy supply chain on Tuesday as the LPG carrier MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar Port carrying a substantial consignment of liquefied petroleum gas. The vessel transported between 45,000 and 47,700 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG, with officials confirming approximately 46,500 MT earmarked for ship-to-ship transfer operations.
The cargo will be transferred to the vessel MT BW Birch, with operations commencing immediately. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, visited the vessel upon arrival to review arrangements and interact with the crew, underscoring the importance of timely handling of critical energy supplies.
Strategic Delivery Strengthens Energy Lifelines
The arrival comes as India continues efforts to secure its energy needs amid global uncertainty. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, authorities have reportedly prioritised uninterrupted fuel imports to maintain domestic supply stability.
Vadinar, located near Jamnagar, plays a key role in handling petroleum and gas shipments, making it a crucial hub in India’s energy logistics network.
#WATCH | Gujarat | LPG tanker Nanda Devi arrives at Vadinar (Jamnagar) port carrying 46,500 MT LPG for ship-to-ship transfer at the anchorage. STS transfer to MT BW Birch to commence today. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), visited on board the… pic.twitter.com/c41bxZHHKq— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026
Mundra Shipment Offers Additional Relief
Earlier, another LPG consignment of around 46,000 tonnes arrived from Qatar at Mundra Port, offering a significant boost to the country’s reserves. Officials noted that this shipment is sufficient to refill approximately 3.24 million domestic LPG cylinders.
Authorities ensured quick turnaround by expediting documentation and granting priority berthing, enabling faster distribution across regions.
The vessel MT Shivalik, which departed Qatar on March 7 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14, marked the first such shipment to reach India amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
Related Video
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event occurred at Vadinar Port on Tuesday?
How much LPG did the MT Nanda Devi transport, and what will happen to it?
The vessel transported between 45,000 and 47,700 metric tonnes of LPG. Approximately 46,500 MT will be transferred to the vessel MT BW Birch via ship-to-ship operations.
What is the significance of Vadinar Port?
Vadinar Port plays a crucial role in India's energy logistics network, handling petroleum and gas shipments and bolstering the nation's energy supply chain.
What other recent LPG shipment has arrived in India?
A shipment of around 46,000 tonnes of LPG arrived from Qatar at Mundra Port, providing additional relief and boosting the country's reserves.