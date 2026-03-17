Second LPG Tanker MT Nanda Devi Reaches Gujarat Port With 46,500 MT Cargo Via Strait Of Hormuz

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India strengthened its energy supply chain on Tuesday as the LPG carrier MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar Port carrying a substantial consignment of liquefied petroleum gas. The vessel transported between 45,000 and 47,700 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG, with officials confirming approximately 46,500 MT earmarked for ship-to-ship transfer operations.

The cargo will be transferred to the vessel MT BW Birch, with operations commencing immediately. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, visited the vessel upon arrival to review arrangements and interact with the crew, underscoring the importance of timely handling of critical energy supplies.

Strategic Delivery Strengthens Energy Lifelines

The arrival comes as India continues efforts to secure its energy needs amid global uncertainty. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, authorities have reportedly prioritised uninterrupted fuel imports to maintain domestic supply stability.

Vadinar, located near Jamnagar, plays a key role in handling petroleum and gas shipments, making it a crucial hub in India’s energy logistics network.

#WATCH | Gujarat | LPG tanker Nanda Devi arrives at Vadinar (Jamnagar) port carrying 46,500 MT LPG for ship-to-ship transfer at the anchorage. STS transfer to MT BW Birch to commence today. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), visited on board the… pic.twitter.com/c41bxZHHKq — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

Mundra Shipment Offers Additional Relief

Earlier, another LPG consignment of around 46,000 tonnes arrived from Qatar at Mundra Port, offering a significant boost to the country’s reserves. Officials noted that this shipment is sufficient to refill approximately 3.24 million domestic LPG cylinders.

Authorities ensured quick turnaround by expediting documentation and granting priority berthing, enabling faster distribution across regions.

The vessel MT Shivalik, which departed Qatar on March 7 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14, marked the first such shipment to reach India amid escalating tensions in West Asia.